Philadelphia 76ers duo Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are playing Friday and Saturday night in the NBA.
They both played at the Wally Keller Classic.
Utah’s Grayson Allen is playing Golden State on Saturday night.
He played at the Wally Keller Classic.
There have been a dozen future NBA players and 16 McDonalds All-Americans running up and down the floor at Charlotte High since the first game of the Wally Keller Classic in 2007. There likely are a few more taking the court Friday and Saturday for the 15th installment of the event.
Donnie Wilkie, Charlotte’s long-time PA announcer and Tournament Director of the annual City of Palms Classic, was and remains the force behind the scheduling of teams. Over the years, countless sponsors and people in the community have stepped up provide every comfort and hospitality.
And, most of all, the man for whom the event is named, has been a part of it from the very first game and will hand out hardware following all 17 games this weekend.
Wally Keller retired from Charlotte High in 2001, but had a hand in the improvement or construction of just about every athletic facility on the Punta Gorda campus. He coached the basketball team for three seasons in the early 1980s, going 48-36 to cap a long career that had begun in 1961. Prior to Charlotte, he coached 14 seasons at Weathersford, Illinois, and left as the school’s all-time winningest coach. The school also plays host to a Wally Keller Classic, played each Thanksgiving week.
In a fun bit of irony, the first-ever game — played on Jan. 20, 2007 — involved cross-county rival Port Charlotte defeating Palmetto 73-71.
“Fortunately we were able to start it and we had a great first year,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “Austin Rivers was in the first one, so that’s pretty exciting right there in itself, but the amount of NBA guys, All-Americans, state champions we’ve had in that event is something special, you know?”
Massolio said the difference over the years has been the community’s commitment to a fun atmosphere.
“We do such a good job of treating those people,” he said. “This year is going to be a little different but we’re going to try and do our best. There’s a lot of things we have to deal with, but even this year, after 15 years, we try to make it family-oriented to all the teams and treat them the right way.
“If we treat them the right way, they’ll always come back.”
Charlotte (13-4) will face Orlando Christian Prep (17-0), the state’s No. 3 team, according to MaxPreps. Saturday, the Tarpons face Bishop McLaughlin (12-5) out of Spring Hill. The Hurricanes are ranked No. 15 in Class 3A. Also on Friday night, the Charlotte girls will be matched up with Cardinal Mooney and the Tarpons boys’ junior varsity will face their counterparts from IMG Academy.
“We want to play,” Massolio said. “That type of competition is what we want to get to. They’re good, quality teams. You can’t bring in quality teams and let them play everybody else. You’ve got to step up there.
“Some nights, you’re going to take some whippings, some nights you’re going to battle all the way and some nights, you’re going to win,” he continued. “We want to get out there and battle to the end and make somethings happen. We’ll see. It’s an exciting weekend and I can’t wait for it.”
