ENGLEWOOD - Lemon Bay's girls basketball team saw its season come to an abrupt end by falling to Tampa Catholic, 66-59, in a Class 4A-District 10 quarterfinal matchup Tuesday night.
In a back and forth game of fourth-quarter runs, it was the Crusaders who took advantage of three Manta Ray turnovers in the last minute to finally gain the upper hand and advance to Wednesday night's semifinal.
Katelyn Ziarnicki had 23 points and Taylor Orris poured in 18, but it wasn't enough to overcome 34 turnovers by Lemon Bay.
At the beginning, it looked as if the Mantas would never score against the Crusaders full-court pressure defense. It took over five minutes before a 3-point basket by Breanna Carroll got Lemon Bay on the scoreboard. That was followed quickly by another trey from Ziarnicki to cut the lead to 7-6, but TC pulled away to lead by 16-9 at the end of the first quarter. After falling behind by double digits in the second quarter, the Mantas managed to cut the deficit to 33-28 at halftime.
"We just panicked at the beginning," Lemon Bay coach Jason Jones said. "We've had slow starts in the first quarter all year and you can't do that. We were behind the 8-ball from the start. So we go down by 10 or 12, and then we finally go where we're supposed to go and we start taking care of the basketball and playing a bit more aggressive, but it was just too little too late."
The Mantas came out aggressive in the third quarter and took their first lead of the game at 34-33 on a layup by Orris. The teams traded leads the rest of the period and went into the final quarter deadlocked at 41-41.
A 12-3 burst right off the bat gave Tampa a 53-44 lead, but a 3-pointer by Taylor Moormann sparked an 11-0 Lemon Bay run that put the Mantas back on top, 55-53. Two free throws by Ziarnicki gave Lemon Bay a 59-57 lead with 1:43 remaining. But that would prove to be the last points the Mantas would score. The Crusaders tied it again at 59-59 before the roof fell in on Lemon Bay.
"It was 59-57, we were up and I called a timeout," Jones said. "The referee didn't hear it and then Katelyn turned the ball over.
"If we get that timeout, then you never know. We had the ball and they're chasing us with a minute left. That was a huge possession right there. And then they played harder than we did down the stretch."
Treniti Fluker led Tampa Catholic, now 7-16, with 20 points while Renita Harris added 13. Ziarnicki was 13 of 17 from the foul line while Orris got all of her points battling inside against the smaller, quicker Crusaders.
The Mantas ended their season with a record of 15-8 and will lose seniors Ziarnicki and Moormann, along with Victoria Haranda, Kaylee Marr and Jenna Davids.
"I'm proud of our girls and proud of our seniors," Jones said. "I love them, but Tampa Catholic's moving on and we're not.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.