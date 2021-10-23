PORT CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte High School boys swim team knew that, at least on paper, it would be a dog fight between them and Cape Coral for the District 2A-10 swimming and diving championships Saturday at Centennial Park.
It turned out the Tarpons' depth was more than anyone could handle as it edged out the Seahawks for the top spot in the team standings.
It was also a great day for the Tarpon girls, who settled for runners-up to Cape Coral, as well as for a lot of local swimmers who shined and made times to automatically advance to regionals.
Charlotte’s boys scored 473 points to Cape Coral’s 429, with Estero in a distant third.
Charles Plaisted took the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, while James Rose won the 200-yard freestyle and finished third in the 100. Meanwhile, Gage McCauley won the diving, with brother Jett McCauley finishing second.
The top two finishers in districts automatically go to regionals, including Gage Slorp in the 100 breaststroke for Charlotte.
After that, the top-16 best times also advance, though that likely won’t be determined until Sunday night -- meaning Rose’s third-place finish is on the bubble, as does the third from Brady Hacekenberg in the 100 backstroke.
In the relays, the boys won the 200 freestyle relay to automatically make regionals, and were second in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle. They will need to advance on time as only the winners in relay advance.
For the girls, Celina Myers made regionals with a win in the 100 breaststroke and a second in the 200 individual medley. Karlee Casarella placed first in diving for Charlotte.
In the relays, Charlotte was third in the 200 medley and second in the 200 free.
Cape Coral’s girls scored 495 points to Charlotte’s 368, with Estero third with 288.
Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg said it was their ability to pluck points from the middle positions that helped them over the top.
“We swam great. On paper, Cape Coral was favored to win boys and girls, as things played out I saw we could pull it out. I was very pleased,” Lindberg said. “The ones we’ve counted on all stepped up, but it was a team effort. They all played their part and dropped time and moved up in place.”
Port Charlotte placed fourth in the girls and fifth in the boys. Anthony Hensel was the star for the Pirate boys, winning the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke.
Caroline Aylward advanced to regionals with a second in the 50 freestyle and took a third in the 100 freestyle and Bryanna Robinson had a runner-up in the 100 butterfly and a third in the 100 backstroke. Melody Stelmaszek was second in the 100 breaststroke to advance to regionals.
Port Charlotte’s girls were second in the 200 medley and in the 400 freestyle.
“For the small team that we had and the ups and downs, the kids really performed and dropped times and the younger kids stepped up,” said Port Charlotte coach J.R. Whaley. “We didn’t have depth so they moved up in rank. I couldn’t be happier.”
Lemon Bay was fourth among the boys and fifth in girls in the team standings. Joseph Sacco advanced to regionals with a second in the 100 and 200 freestyle, as did Becket Koss in the 50 free and 100 butterfly.
Meghan Brown was third in the 100 butterfly and will have to wait to see if her time is good enough to advance.
“We did well," Lemon Bay coach Dawn Hall said. "We had a couple automatic qualifiers and had some best personal times. We definitely peaked today in one of the toughest regions. I believe we’ll have three people move on to states."
