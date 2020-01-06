With Charlotte High’s high-flying offensive firepower matched against Venice’s uptempo attack, Monday night’s game could’ve turned into a shootout.
But after enduring an early run by the Indians, it was the Tarpon defense that stepped up in an 82-55 win to claim the Gulf Coast Coaches Alliance’s inaugural crown.
“We made plays all around,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We’ve had games like that where we started out kind of slow and have done a good job of keeping our composure. Our core of guys did really good job.”
Venice (5-9) jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the Tarpons (9-3) didn’t let it stand for long, scoring eight straight of their own. By quarter’s end, Venice still held a 16-11 lead thanks to a strong first quarter from Vince Marino.
It wasn’t until the middle of the second quarter that Charlotte, playing in its first home game since Dec. 10, began to impose its will on the Indians.
Tied 18-18 midway through the quarter, Charlotte went on a 16-3 run sparked by two emphatic dunks from Faustin Phanor, along with a couple Venice turnovers.
Venice scored six points near the end of the quarter, but by then it was a 36-27 Tarpon lead.
“We gotta figure out at what point it starts going the other way,” Venice coach John Flynn said. “We came out really good and were really strong there. And then all the sudden this switch goes off. They hit a 3 and then hit a lucky one and we miss a shot. All the sudden you’re down 12 or 15.”
Lots of fouls were called on both sides — 24 total in the first half — but both teams shot well from the line with Charlotte going 10 of 15 and Venice shooting 10 of 14.
In the second half, Charlotte carried over its momentum and the trio of Nnamdi Edeoda, Phanor and Jaheem Toure helped spark a 13-4 run to blow the lead wide open. The Tarpons held Division I commit Malachi Wideman to just 10 points through three quarters and 15 for the game with no jaw-dropping dunks.
“I call it our three-headed monster with Jaheem, Nnamdi and Faustin,” Massolio said. “They were really good tonight. Malachi is a tremendous athlete and they played on him a lot tonight and I thought they did a really nice job all the way around.”
Getting baskets from throughout the lineup, including 8 of Tre Carroll’s game-high 20 points, Charlotte was able to maintain it’s lead throughout the second half.
Freshman John Gamble scored 18 including three 3s, Tyrik Gainer added 15 and Jordan Santiago came off the bench for 12.
The win was the Tarpons’ fifth win in the GCCA, a new conference formed this year featuring six of the area teams. It’s still in its early stages, but Massolio is hoping it’s something that builds in the coming seasons.
“It something the coaches in this area wanted to get going,” Massolio said. “I think it’s gonna be something pretty special years from now. It’s an accomplishment, it’s a championship and we’ll take it and move on from there.”
