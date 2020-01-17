PUNTA GORDA – Aryana Hicks scored 21 points and the Charlotte High School girls basketball team overcame a slow start to down Bishop Verot 49-28 in the first game of the 14th annual Wally Keller Classic on Friday.
Charlotte (15-2), following a big win Thursday against North Port, came out flat against a game Bishop Verot team that came in with a 4-15 record, but was still able to win its fifth straight game in the strength of a 19-7 third quarter. The Vikings lost their third straight.
Charlotte did itself no favors in the first half as it was stone cold from the field. It’s best shooter, Bella Desjardins, got herself into early foul trouble and the Tarpons missed their first nine free throw attempts.
Bishop Verot wasn’t much better, not scoring until the final seconds of the first quarter, and at least Charlotte got to the line, which the Vikings didn’t do.
Charlotte led 6-3 after one quarter and by just 16-14 at the break. And with Addison Potts finding her stroke briefly, Verot actually led early in the third quarter 17-16 before the Tarpons turned up the heat defensively and started to dominate.
Hicks, who had an atrocious first half, began making her shots, with 11 of her points coming in the third quarter and Charlotte finally started hitting free throws late.
“In the first half we had poor execution. We weren’t moving our feet. In the second half we started picking it up and brought the effort and intensity,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said. “We have to be better at the free throw line and we’ll work on that in practice.”
Desjardins added 15 for Charlotte. Potts, a sophomore D-1 prospect who already has 1,000 career points, was held to 10 points thanks to great defense by Kiri Thomas.
Tarpons boys fall short
Later in the evening, sophomore Cameron Johnson had 21 points and 14 rebounds and took control when the game got close in the second half to help Miami-Norland pull away to defeat Charlotte 53-37 in the feature game at the Wally Keller Classic.
Charlotte (11-5) playing once again without star center Tre Carroll, who is nursing a groin injury, brought an 11-point deficit down to one early in the second half with a 10-0 run to cut the lead to 25-24.
The Vikings (12-7) hit the reset button and responded with an 11-2 run of their own to end the third quarter to take a 36-26 lead, then cruised home as Johnson scored 10 points in the final eight minutes.
“We lost focus so we burned a timeout and refocused because Tyrik Gainer hit a couple shots and we needed to tighten up,” said Norland associate coach Anthony Johnson. “We fixed our defense around that and hit some shots and some free throws and Cameron was huge down the stretch.”
Freshman John Gamble led Charlotte with 16 points, Gainer had 13.
Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said he liked his team’s intensity, but that they need to find a way to score with Carroll out.
“We played well defensively, but on offense we put ourselves in bad situations,” Massolio said. “Tre is a good player, but we have to move on. Everybody has injuries at this point. If we could have put the ball in the basket, it could have been a different outcome.”
Charlotte will play the final game of the Wally Keller Classic Saturday at 8:20 p.m. when it plays Blanche Ely in Pompano Beach.
