The Charlotte boys weightlifting team walked into meets with a certain swagger that exuded confidence and maybe a splash of arrogance.
And they were fine with that. They wanted their opponents to know that they had every intention of winning every time they stepped into a gym.
"We knew we were good. We knew we were going to win," 169-pound lifter Jake Sheets said. "We walked into meets like how the ‘01 hurricanes walked into football games. We didn’t have a doubt. The only thing we were worried about was where we were going to eat when we got home."
Regardless of where the Tarpons went for some post-meet grub, they ate quite well during lifts.
Charlotte won its first two meets -- the Tarpon and Lemon Bay invites -- by at least 30 points. From there they continued their hot start by beating Venice head-to-head and were preparing for the county meet when the season was shut down by the spread of COVID-19 on March 13.
That was a blow to what they said was the best roster since the 2012 state championship team.
"It was really a fun group to coach," Charlotte coach Ray Hixson said. "We had great senior leadership and then we picked up a few lightweights that were really phenomenal. We were real strong in the lower half and had some key kids in the upper half."
Hixson projected 10 of his 20 lifters to reach states based on comparing numbers from last year. That would've been the second-most in school history behind the 13 that qualified in 2012.
The depth of the team stemmed from constant competition within the group and consistent pushing from Hixson.
"He knew just how to get under everyone’s skin and get the best from everyone," Sheets said. "Not a single day went by where he didn’t get under at least one kid's skin. He didn’t have one set style on how to work with kids, he just knew how to push everyone’s buttons differently."
Hixson paired his own tenacity with an intense atmosphere during practice that was carried by the senior lifters.
Music blaring, chalk flying, tempers flaring. They would have mini weightlifting meets between teammates and practices would last from 2 to 2 1/2 hours. If lifters could remained focused during a practice, then meets were easy.
Hixson didn't have to do much during practices. The senior lifters carried the brunt of the motivating the team.
The lower weights looked up to guys like Sheets and Jamal Carter Jr. and the heavier weights follow the lead of Xavier Finnerty, deemed the strongest guy on the team.
"Xavier was stronger than everyone else, but he didn’t act like he was the dad of the group," Sheets said. "He was always wanting the best from everyone and we all respected that."
When the news was handed down that the season was put on hold for two weeks, with that break later extended until at least May, the lifters grabbed some weights from the gym and began lifting in teammates' garages every day at 8 a.m. to stay in shape.
The biggest blow was dealt to junior Jaden Opalach, who was on a path to contend for the first individual state championship in school history after finishing tied for fourth last year.
Throughout the offseason and during this shutdown, his mindset has been to out-grind defending 139-pound champion Phu Bui form Spruce Creek High. He already out lifts many of his heavier teammates, including Sheets.
Though the shutdown has been a massive letdown, he's not letting it affect his drive.
"I was really looking forward to states and competing against the best," Opalach said. "It's just made me drive more. I'm still hoping we have states. I'm not gonna stop because (Bui's) not giving up. Even with the shutdown, we're still working every day."
