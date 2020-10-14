Charlotte's boys and girls swim teams swept their way to easy wins in the Tarpons' regular season home finale Wednesday at South County pool.
Seniors Grace Eaton and Karys Nelson led Charlotte's girls to a 222-71 victory. Eaton won the 200-yard freestyle while Nelson won the 200 medley and 100 backstroke. The duo also made up half of the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays.
On the boys' side, James Rose spearheaded the Tarpons' 141-60 win. The junior won the 200 medley and 500 freestyle while leading off the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Tarpons coach Jim Lindbergh said the final home meet was a chance to juggle the lineup and try swimmers in unfamiliar events and relays.
“Some of them were cool with it, some of them weren't so cool with it,” Lindbergh said. “I didn't let them use it as an excuse. I don't care what color the cap is next to you, I just want you to race.”
The primary reason for the juggling was preparing the Tarpons for the district meet.
“Heading into districts, I kind of have an idea of who will do some events, but tonight was a little mixed up,” he said.
North Port got winning performances from Josh Kemp in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Michael Kent took the top spot in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Jessica Muniz led the Bobcat girls with a win in the 100 breaststroke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.