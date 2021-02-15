Two area high school girls basketball teams will continue their hunt for a state championship today in the regional semifinal round.
Charlotte (20-2) and Port Charlotte (18-9), both district champions, handled their competition rather easily in the opening round of regionals, but tougher tests await.
Here’s how each matchup looks on paper:
Braden River (12-5) at Charlotte (20-2), 7 p.m.
The Tarpons already won round one against the Pirates — winning the district title game, 56-42, at Braden River on Feb. 5.
However, two-time Gatorade Player of the Year O’Mariah Gordon (high ankle sprain) returned in the regional quarterfinals, helping to lead her team to a 59-44 win at then-unbeaten Dunbar team.
“She’s a great player, and I’m sure they’re gonna make their playoff run,” Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said of Gordon after winning the district title on Feb. 5. I’m sure she’ll be back. And there’s a good chance, just like there was last year, that we’ll see them again.
“They’re a really good team.”
But Gordon isn’t the only weapon for Braden River.
The Pirates have another star guard in Cheyenne Stubbs (19.9 points per game) and a trio of forwards/centers — Aaliyah Capers, Jasmine Hernandez and Bella Patterson — standing 5-foot-11 or taller.
When it comes down to it, however, stopping Gordon — or not — could likely be the difference this time around.
“Maybe,” said Stephenson, when asked if he switched up his game plan in the absence of Gordon on Feb. 5. “You’ve gotta account for her, man. She’s an awesome player. She gave us fits last year.
“So, yeah we’ll have a different game plan when she’s here.”
Port Charlotte (18-9) at Barron Collier (21-7), 7 p.m.
Unlike Charlotte, the Pirates will be matching up against a team that already soundly defeated them earlier this year.
The Cougars beat the Pirates, 57-20, on Dec. 18 as Paige Clausen (22.2 points and 11 rebounds per game) scored 27 points and no Port Charlotte player eclipsed six points.
In the time since, Barron Collier (No. 16 in 5A) has gone 12-4, losing only to Fort Myers (twice), Charlotte and Gulf Coast.
“We’re just hoping to get past Barron Collier,” Pirates coach Mike Progl said. “They’re tough. They’re a beast. We played them earlier in the year and they beat us pretty bad, but we didn’t show up.”
The Pirates have also been on a hot streak since that first meeting.
Port Charlotte has gone 12-5, winning eight of its past nine, on the way to a district championship and a double-digit win in the regional quarterfinals over Golden Gate.
“We’re clicking right now,” Progl said after the team’s regional quarterfinal win on Feb. 11. “They’re listening. If they aren’t executing what we’re asking them to, when we call a timeout or whatever, they get the game plan and they go do it.
“That’s all I can ask.”
