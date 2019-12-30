The Charlotte and North Port high wrestling programs got their first taste of the challenges the state meet could present as they traveled to Osceola High School for the Knockout Christmas Classic.
The 41-team field featured teams from across the country, including defending Georgia state champs in Woodward Academy as well as Florida’s Lake Gibson, who defeated Charlotte in the state dual finals last year.
The Tarpons ended with a top 10 finish at No. 8, 81.5 points behind winner Lake Gibson. North Port finished 36th.
Charlotte entered the tournament with six undefeated wrestlers, none of which made it out unscathed. The Tarpons had three placers with Andrew Austin (17-1) and Lucas Willis (17-1) taking home third place in the 113- and 152-pound weight classes. Cody Rice (16-2) took fourth at 170.
Austin fell in the quarterfinals with a close 6-3 decision, but wrestled back to defeat Lake Gibson’s Jesse Gehr by major decision, 9-0.
Willis reached the semifinals, but fell 9-2 for a rare loss. He wrestled back to pin Thompson High’s Will Miller in 1:44. Rice was edged 5-3 in Round 3 and still made it to the third-place match, but fell 5-2.
One of the biggest upsets came at 132 pounds when No. 2 seed Donovan Cataldi (15-2) was pinned by Golden Gate’s Christian Moder in the Round 3.
North Port’s anchor, Tyler Eastes (16-3), fell in the second round at 138, but wrestled back with a win over Charlotte’s James Baltutis in Round 4. Sean-Michael Gonzalez (17-5) went 4-2 in the tournament for the Bobcats at 120 pounds and Quinn White (14-6) went 3-2 at 145.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.