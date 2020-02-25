TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpons sat, bewildered, as East Lake’s Dean Gabrelcik grabbed three offensive rebounds before hitting a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 21 with just under six minutes to go in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Billed as a marquee matchup, with a raucous crowd to back it up, the game was one sided from the second quarter on as Charlotte spent much of the night grasping for momentum, in what would be a 68-36 road loss.
“They hit everything in the first half and our guys started trying to play that game with them and that’s not us,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “When you play a good team like that and they get rolling, it’s tough to stop them. Credit to them, they knocked everything down.”
A sellout crowd packed into the Eagles’ Nest. For the first few minutes, Charlotte (20-10) was able to tame them with a quick 9-3 run thanks to a block and thunderous dunk from senior Faustin Phanor.
But it didn’t last long as the Eagles (26-3) used three 3-pointers to regain the lead and embark on a 19-4 run stretching into the second quarter.
East Lake continued to hit from deep and sink contested looks and Charlotte couldn’t find its footing, scoring just 11 points in the middle quarters. The Tarpons trailed by 46-23 entering the fourth quarter.
With 11 made 3s, the outside shooting gave the Eagles a cushion and enticed Charlotte to go away from their game plan early. By the time it corrected, it was too late.
Defensively, East Lake knew that taking away forward Tre Carroll would force the Tarpons to beat them with their other weapons, but nothing materialized as only five Tarpons scored, Carroll leading with 15.
Freshman John Gamble wasn’t available for the game.
East Lake’s Jordan Hillmon scored a game-high 25 with six 3-pointers. Murray State signee Dionte Blanch scored 24.
“They were fronting and backing Tre there,” Massolio said. “But other guys have to make shots or attack the basket. I thought we tried to force it to him too much.”
It hard for Massolio to assess the season after the loss, but said this year’s squad was something special with seniors Faustin Phanor and Tyrik Gainer, among others playing big roles in Charlotte’s success.
“We did some really good things this year and I’m really happy for the seniors,” Massolio said. “We made some history, winning a road regional game, winning at Lehigh. Obviously we wanted to go a little bit further and do some more things.”
