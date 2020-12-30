BRADENTON - The Charlotte High School girls basketball team doesn't care who their opponents bring out onto the court. They approach the game with a “Cobra Kai-style” mindset.
No mercy.
The Tarpons (7-2) slammed an outgunned Cardinal Mooney of Sarasota on Wednesday in the championship game of the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian School.
Bella Desjardins had 18 points, and Aryana Hicks scored all 17 of her points in the first half in Charlotte's 73-28 win, a game in which all 10 of Charlotte's players scored and played a fair amount of minutes.
"We definitely brought it. We're coming off not playing for a while so they were excited about being here," Charlotte coach Matt Stephenson said.
The Panthers (8-6) played four eighth-graders, including three in the starting lineup, and dressed only eight. They worked hard, but their inexperience showed as Charlotte raced to a 23-4 lead after one quarter, 51-14 at the half, and forced a running clock just after halftime.
Charlotte continued to dominate, and with the lead near 50 toward the end of the game, their starting five was there to close out.
D'Yanis Jimenez scored 10 points for Charlotte, but her 50 points in the tournament (including 25 in Charlotte's win against Booker) earned her MVP honors for the tournament.
Jimenez said it's the play of her teammates that allows the sophomore to thrive.
"I would rather the team do better than I do individually. All of us scoring is a really big thing because we focus on team participation," Jimenez said.
As usual, it was the defense that fed the Tarpons' offense, turning early turnovers on the full-court press into easy buckets the other way.
"If we can limit the chances they have on offense, it gives us a chance to score more points. It's what we thrive on," Hicks said.
"The big focus is defense first and then offense because the defense sets us up," Jimenez said. "We try to go out there and put points on the board."
Emma Swaagman, the Panthers lone senior, led with 11 points, while eighth-graders Symonique Simon and Taylor Blunder each had six.
