The Charlotte girls basketball team had a breakthrough season last year as they won the first district title in 16 years and made it all the way to the regional championship.
The road back to another district title won’t be easy, as the Lady Tarpons have moved into a new district with the likes of Braden River (No. 11 team in FL in 2018), Fort Myers (No. 46 team in FL) and Sarasota (No. 50 team in FL), among others.
“We’re competing probably in the toughest district,” Charlotte coach Matthew Stephenson said. “Between Braden River, Fort Myers and us, we were all in the Elite Eight last year, so now we’re all together. It’s gonna make the season a little more challenging, but we’re up to the task.”
Along with entering one of the toughest districts in the state, Charlotte also has to deal with the loss of six seniors including three playing at the next level in Matisyn Moses (Lamar Community College), Lauren Jackson (Murray State University) and Azuree Pascal (Warner University).
Though Charlotte will be a young team this season, it retains two key players from last year’s playoff run in sophomore Aryana Hicks and junior Bella Desjardins. The team has just one senior in Yannis Rodriguez.
“I’m definitely excited. I like that a little bit more,” Hicks said of playing a bigger role this season. “Since we lost six seniors, the younger players are gonna have to step it up.”
After losing some of its height from last season, the team’s strength will be its athleticism and long-range shooting, Stephenson said.
With an early-season test against perennial power Dunbar coming up on Dec. 2, the Tarpons will get a chance to see how they stack up in one of the toughest districts in the state.
“It’s definitely going to be challenging,” Desjardins said of repeating as district champs, “but we want the competition.”
North Port
Coach: Dale Huffman — 4th season
2018-19 record: 18-10
Key losses: Katelynn Hall, Kamryn Nazario, Janae Dennard
Key returners: Emani Jefferson, Yani Hall, Krystal Morales, Megan Ortiz
North Port no longer has to contend with Gulf Coast, moving to a new district after losing to the Sharks in the district finals for each of the past three seasons.
The Lady Bobcats have also shifted away from having Braden River in their region, and it couldn’t have come at a much better time.
Senior point guard Emani Jefferson (28.7 points per game) returns after signing to play Division-I basketball for Wright State University. She’ll be joined by Port Charlotte transfer Sade Romain — a guard who can shoot from long range and open up driving lanes for Jefferson.
Along with Jefferson and Romain, freshman starter Yani Hall returns along with Kystal Morales, who holds the school’s record for 3-pointers in a game.
North Port’s new district is much more forgiving than in years past, with the Bobcats and Newsome being the only teams who had a winning record last season.
Port Charlotte
Coach: Mike Progl — 2nd season
2018-19 record: 15-11
Key losses: Alani Qualls, Ashlyn Henderson, Sade Romain
Key returners: Ameijha Jones, Sharina Hudson
The Lady Pirates made a big improvement under first-year head coach Mike Progl last season, turning in a 15-win campaign after going 2-20 the year prior.
However, the team lost two players to the next level in Alani Qualls (Bryant and Stratton College) and Ashlyn Henderson (Warner University), along with Sade Romain, who transferred to North Port.
The Pirates spent much of last season learning how the fundamentals of organized basketball, and Progl said he returns a good core group that should be able to build off those lessons.
Port Charlotte will be looking to spread the ball around this year as the Pirates look to build a more fluid offense that gets returners like Ameijha Jones and 2018-19 All-Area member Sharina Hudson involved.
Playing in a slightly new district, the Pirates will no longer compete with Charlotte and Lemon Bay, and add Mariner and Cypress Lakes to its local competitors.
Lemon Bay
Coach: Mike Young — 11th season
2018-19 record: 13-11
Key loss: Abigail Turner
Key returners: Olivia Gibb, Kellie Redmann, Christain Chandler, Katelyn Ziarnicki
Lemon Bay returns just four players from last season’s team as the Lady Mantas will be looking for contributions from its younger players this year.
Joining the returners will be softball and volleyball player Bailey Grossenbacher, transfer Emma Cochran and five junior varsity players who have been called up.
Young said he wants his team to rebound well and “hang its hat on defense” while putting up as many shots as they can.
Though the Mantas won’t be in a district with the likes of Charlotte and Port Charlotte anymore, they’ll have to compete with some perennial state powers such as Tampa Catholic, Lakewood (St. Petersburg) and Booker.
Imagine School at North Port
Coach: Kevin Andrade — 2nd season
2018-19 record: 16-7
Key losses: Kayle Christie, Karessa Christie, Kaedyn Stoltzfus
Key returners: Katie Klein, Arianna Andrade, Isabella Faulkner, Skyelar Woods, Isabella Faulkner
The Imagine girls basketball team has gotten used to playing most of its games with barely enough players to field a team, and that trend will continue this season.
The Sharks lost three players from last year’s team, leaving them with about seven regular players heading into this year. However, five of this year’s returners were impact players from last season, with Klein (10.3 points per game), Faulkner (9.7 ppg), Andrade (9.1 ppg) and Woods (7.2 ppg) being the team’s top four scorers.
Second-year coach Kevin Andrade knows there will be some obstacles playing with an undermanned roster, and said the team will need to play disciplined basketball to avoid foul trouble.
Venice
Coach: Jeremy Martin — 1st season
2018-19 record: 7-14
Key losses: Miranda Hoffer, Ellie DiGiacomo, Gabby LaRock, Kirstin Dooling
Key returners: Brooklyn Dubay-Smith, Olivia Sleight
Last season was a struggle for the Venice girls basketball team as the Lady Indians won just a third of their games and were knocked out in the first round of the playoffs.
But new to the team this year is Martin, who is trying to establish a new culture with the team and build toward the future.
Along with Martin, the team also gains the addition of senior volleyball player Sadie Kluner and sharpshooter Elea Saba. Two of the team’s top players from last year in Brooklyn DuBay-Smith and Olivia Sleight also return as they try to make up for the absence of Ellie DiGiacomo, who transferred to Braden River in the offseason.
Martin put the team in a fall league to help get them up to speed and has focused on teaching the fundamentals of the game to build a strong foundation to work with.
The Indians will need all that and more as they try to compete in a district with the likes of Braden River, Fort Myers, Sarasota and Charlotte.
DeSoto County
Coach: Ardine Primus — 1st season
2018-19 record: 7-14
Key losses: Carmen Cordero, Aleaha Richardson, Zakaria Burroughs, Kieli Maybell
Key returner: Tanyah Smith
There will be a lot of changes for the DeSoto County girls basketball team this season. Along with losing six seniors — three of which started — the team also will have a new coach in Ardine Primus.
Guard Keili Maybell also left the program — transferring to Port Charlotte — meaning several of the new Lady Bulldogs will be players with little-to-no varsity experience.
Primus said she’s been working on catching the players up to speed in practice and it will take some time for the team to get used to the varsity level of play. She comes in with two years of middle school coaching experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.