PUNTA GORDA — No high school football team wants to open the playoffs on the road at an undefeated team, but the Tarpons are relishing their role as the underdog.
No. 8 Charlotte (5-4) will play at No. 1 Naples (9-0) tonight at 7:30 in a regional quarterfinal matchup as it tries to keep its season alive.
“We want to surprise people and make a statement,” junior linebacker Connor Trim said. “I don’t think (the Naples) offense has seen a defense like ours yet. They haven’t played any top-tier football teams besides South Fort Myers, so we’re excited to go down there and maybe end their season.”
The Golden Eagles are undefeated and the top seed in the region, but their opponents have a combined record of just 37-52 this season, with South Fort Myers being the only team with a winning record. However, Naples dealt South a 51-19 defeat, and haven’t won by less than four touchdowns all year.
Run-first senior quarterback Stanley Bryant has powered an offense that’s averaged nearly 50 points per game. Bryant has thrown for just 284 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, but has run for 969 yards and 18 scores.
Along with Bryant, running backs Kendrick Raphael (1,106 yards and 15 TDs) and Isaiah Augustave (704 yards and 14 TDs) have also had standout seasons.
Nearly the entirety of the Naples offense comes from those three players, however, as no receiver has even 10 catches or 200 yards this season.
Defensively, linebackers Dearis Thomas (102 tackles, 19 for loss, 7 sacks, 4 forced fumbles) and Jean Tanelus (81 tackles, 12 for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles) and defensive end Andrew Saint Fleur (52 tackles, 11 for loss, 4 sacks) have led the effort up front.
In the secondary, the Golden Eagles have four ball-hawking players — Jonas Duclona, Kerry Brown, Thompson Defhommes and Ben Bouzi — who each have at least three interceptions.
“They do everything well. There’s not a weakness in their game,” Charlotte coach Wade Taylor said of Naples. “Their two running backs are really, really good, but it’s nothing we haven’t seen.
“They don’t have anything we haven’t seen, but they play together every play. We’re talking wide receivers blocking for each other, running backs picking up blocks. They do it all.”
Charlotte, on the other hand, hasn’t had nearly as much offensive success — averaging just under 20 points per game with no players recording 1,000 yards or double-digit scores.
Defensively, though, Charlotte has had impressive performances, holding eight of nine opponents to 21 points or less, led by a dynamic and relentless group of linebackers including Trim, Nelson Daniels, Logan James and Kris McNealy and a strong defensive line featuring Cael Newton and Mickel Williams.
The Tarpons have also played a much more challenging schedule than Naples, facing off against other playoff teams including Dunbar, Lehigh, Fort Myers and Riverview.
“This team hasn’t truly come together yet,” Trim said. ”Last week, though, we got a little glimpse of it. Hopefully, that will happen this week.
“Our whole team likes to be the underdog. If we lose, it’s expected, but if we win, we can shock everyone.”
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Troi McClary, Keon Jones, Logan James, Brayan Augustin, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams, Nequis Graham, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: 35-0 Naples win on Nov. 27, 2015 in regional semifinals
Predictions: Naples wins 35-21 (Vinnie Portell, 45-6), Naples 35-14 (Patrick Obley, 40-11) Naples 42-17 (Scott Zucker, 42-9)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.