KISSIMMEE — The fire just wasn't there for the Charlotte wrestling team, which fell to Palmetto Ridge in Friday's Class 2A regional final dual in Kissimmee.

Multiple times during the match, Tarpon wrestlers fell behind and weren't able to go on the offensive to flip the momentum. That resulted in a 37-31 loss to a team they beat in this spot last year when they finished runners-up.

Even so, it was a much-needed learning experience for a team filled with youth. The challenge of competing at this level isn't something Tarpon coach Evan Robinson can simulate.

"We knew it would be close and some of those matches could go the other way real quick," Robinson said. "The young ones, sometimes they don't realize the urgency or the time. This is such a great learning experience for the young guys. I won't be able to reproduce this. Now they might start looking at the clock, looking for where the extra point in the match is."

The match started with the 113-pound weight class and Charlotte got off to a good start with Derek Paull winning 11-4 followed by an 11-3 win for Andrew Austin at 120 pounds.

But Palmetto Ridge quickly regained composure with the Bears' top wrestler Brennan Van Hoecke pinning Peyton Boehm. The Bears won four straight bouts to take a 19-7 lead.

Enter three-time state champ Lucas Willis.

Willis made easy work of his bout, pinning his opponent in the first period. That sparked a run for Charlotte. Willis was followed by a pin from Matt Andou and a forfeit at 170, which gave the lead back to the Tarpons at 25-19.

When Willis wasn't on the mat, he was getting his teammates amped up on the bench to hype up whoever was wrestling.

"Seeing that you have 13 other kids sitting there wanting you to win, yelling at you, it drives me," Willis said. "I want to show off to them. You guys believe in me, I believe in myself. When I look over in the corner and see all my teammates yelling at me to go on, it pumps me up."

Charlotte got a pin from 220-pounder Biaggio Frattarelli, but gave up three bouts, setting up essentially a winner-take-all final bout.

That pit sophomore Patrick Nolan against Palmetto Ridge's Tyler Washburn, who Nolan had beaten twice at 106.

Nolan fell behind early, but nearly pinned Washburn in the second period. But Nolan couldn't rebound in the third period, falling 6-2.

The Tarpons now turn their heads to the second half of the season and the quest for some individual state titles. It's their ultimate goal.

"Of course a win here would've been great, but we have stuff to work on and fix," Robinson said. "It's March we're interested in."