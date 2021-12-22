FORT MYERS – Charlotte played better basketball on Wednesday then it had in its two previous engagements at the City of Palms Classic.
The Tarpons committed fewer turnovers against Isidore Newman, battled the New Orleans squad to a stalemate on the boards and even shot 50 percent from the field.
But timing is everything and too many of Charlotte’s 11 turnovers came at inopportune moments, leading to a 64-61 defeat.
“We made some stops, made some hustle plays and we turned it back over to them,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “In tight games against good teams, you’ve got to make those plays and we didn’t.”
Turnovers have been a season-long issue for Charlotte, especially those miscues which occur in tight spots. Wednesday, Charlotte had fought back from a slow start to take a lead only to see the Greenies respond with big shots at their end.
When it came time for Charlotte to respond in kind, they didn’t.
“That was really it,” said Tarpons junior John Gamble. “We just needed to execute down the stretch. We needed to score and get stops.”
But …
“We couldn’t get stops,” senior guard D.J. Woods said.
“You can’t keep trading baskets with them,” senior Logan Clauser said.
Clauser finished with a team-best 20 points, coming off the bench for the first time on Wednesday as the sixth man. His 3-point basket early in the fourth quarter pulled Charlotte within 51-49, but when the Tarpons had an opportunity to tie or take the lead, the Greenies forced Woods into a turnover and junior guard Canin Jefferson glided to a basket.
Jefferson, who finished with a game-high 28 points, showed Charlotte what it looks like to make the clutch play.
When Charlotte closed within 58-56, Jefferson responded at the other end with a 3-point basket and when Woods buried a trey to pull Charlotte within 61-59, Jefferson responded in kind. Clauser’s final points cut the Greenies’ lead to 64-61.
“(Jefferson) killed us tonight,” Massolio said. “He shot it really well.”
On the game’s final possession, the Greenies cut off Woods before he could get a shot up. He passed to Gamble, whose off-balance, game-tying attempt bounded off the back of the rim as the horn sounded.
Gamble finished with 17 points. Woods added 11. The Tarpons matched the Greenies with 25 rebounds and came up with three blocks. While Charlotte committed fewer turnovers, they were punished for them as Isidore Newman converted them into 14 points.
Charlotte also didn’t help itself at the free throw line, connecting on just 8 of 14 attempts.
“We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to take care of the ball a little bit better,” Massolio said. “I thought our execution was pretty good tonight and we shot the ball pretty good, but we’ve got to figure out ways to win those games.”
Clauser looked as if he could be part of the solution after a couple of rough games in Fort Myers. In Friday’s loss to Milton, he went scoreless and committed a pair of turnovers. In Monday’s loss to Dr. Phillips, he managed just two points and four turnovers.
Massolio said he conferred with his coaching staff and Clauser afterward and decided to have him come off the bench Wednesday.
“He came off the bench all last year and played really well,” Massolio said. “He was struggling a little … and I talked to him and switched it up.”
Clauser responded with an eight-point burst in the second quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers. The second trey knotted the game at 27-27 to complete a Tarpon comeback from a seven-point deficit. Woods followed moments later with a 3-pointer of his own to give Charlotte its first lead since 1-0.
Clauser ended the third quarter with a trey that halted a shift of momentum and kept Charlotte within one possession.
“Yeah, I’ve just got to get the rhythm back,” Clauser said. “That’s the most important thing and then I’ve got to go out and execute and win games.”
Massolio said coming off the bench allowed Clauser to hit the ground running.
“I think he just sees the game a little better, maybe,” Massolio said. “Some guys just do. For Logan, yeah, I think he sees the game and learns it a little bit and then is way more relaxed.”
Charlotte fell to 4-6 with the loss heading into a brief break for Christmas, then head to the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bradenton Christian next week. Despite the tough turn at the City of Palms, Gamble said the Tarpons will be ready to roll in Bradenton.
“It’s just really about us going in there and knowing we can compete with anybody,” he said. “We’ve just got to take care of the ball and finish the game at the end.”
