PUNTA GORDA – Seacrest Country Day picked up its third consecutive Gene Gorman Invitational title Saturday with a 28-26, 25-22 win against Riverdale in a match that featured speed, power and defense.
Along the way, four area teams gained some valuable experience against good competition and got a better idea who they are as the season picks up steam.
Charlotte, the host, fared best of the locals, defeating Sarasota 25-21, 25-18 in the third-place match.
“Going into Sarasota, we didn’t know what to expect,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “They’re kind of up and down and the girls stepped up. I am proud of them finishing third and playing good competition.”
The Tarpons finished second in Pool A play, dispatching North Port and LaBelle on Friday night before falling to Riverdale on Saturday morning.
“Riverdale is very, very, well-rounded,” Dill said. “They run a very fast offense and they’re hard to keep up with. We wanted to play them just to get that competition and speed up.”
Charlotte then faced Seacrest in the Gold Bracket and fell, 25-10, 25-22.
“They have some amazing hitters and their defense is phenomenal,” Dill said of the Stingrays. “We did not play well in the first set, but the second set, we did really well. We started blocking and digging and just coming together as a group.”
Charlotte moved to 6-4 on the season.
“It kind of gives us a base of where we’re at and what we need to do,” Dill said. “We definitely need to work on our defense, where we’re setting up and being able to read balls and go after them. Our offense, we don’t have that go-to, but we’re learning what works and what doesn’t.”
Imagine (7-5) defeated LaBelle in the fifth-place game to cap a 3-2 weekend. On Friday, the Sharks defeated DeSoto County before falling to Sarasota. On Saturday morning, Seacrest sent Imagine into the Silver Bracket.
There, the Sharks defeated city rival North Port to set up the match with LaBelle.
“Overall, I like the fight we’ve had,” Imagine coach David Kohler said. “Our team is defined by how hard we work. If we work hard, we can beat anybody. There are teams we have to work harder on, and if we respond to those, we’ll be OK.”
Imagine’s first half of the season is a series of three tournaments, of which the Gorman is second. The only one-off the team has played was a match at DeSoto County this past week.
“It’s tournaments like this on the heels of the tournament we’re coming from that really kind of sets the tone for the year and I like the way we are responding,” Kohler said. “With three weekend tournaments, that’s 17 games in a contracted period with lots of practice time in between, so you identify issues and you see kids respond in the moment. That’s the defining point for us this year: How do we respond in the moment.”
DeSoto County and North Port each went winless in their respective pool play. The Bulldogs fell to Imagine, Sarasota and Seacrest while the Bobcats were defeated by Charlotte, Riverdale and LaBelle.
In Silver Bracket play, LaBelle defeated DeSoto while Imagine topped North Port, sending each to the 7th place match.
There, DeSoto County (3-7) pulled out the straight-sets win.
“Very inconsistent, all tournament,” DeSoto County coach Dave Bremer said. “It’s the same old, same old – working on consistency in our passing. We looked good in the last one, though.”
North Port (2-9) has now lost nine consecutive matches after beginning the season 2-0.
“We struggled. We struggled a lot,” North Port coach Chassity Taylor said. “We’re still working on finding a dynamic that works right now. We have so much talent but we have not found that core group that works together.”
Charlotte’s Kristen Lowers earned All-Tournament honors, along with Sarasota’s Jillian Davidson, Riverdale’s Logyn Geren and Seacrest’s Caroline Hussey. Stingray Breanah Rives was the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
