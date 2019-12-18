FORT MYERS — Neither coach came out of Wednesday's City of Palms opener feeling great.
Both Charlotte and Lakewood struggled for most of the first half. But a few second-half adjustments made for an exciting finish with the Tarpons coming within a Tyrik Gainer 3-point shot of tying the game.
But the shot rimmed out and Lakewood held on for a 53-48 win in Game 3 of the tournament.
"It was two teams that play pretty hard defensively, so it's hard to get anything really easy early on," Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. "We started executing a little bit better in the second half and moving the ball more to get some easier shots. But all in all we came in and tried to get better as a team."
The first half was rough for both sides. The Spartans and Tarpons went a combined 12 for 61 from the field with Lakewood escaping the first half with a four-point lead after the Tarpons had seven turnovers and were outscored 8-0 in the paint.
However, things began to shift in the second half. The Tarpons got a quick layup from junior Tre Carroll followed by a block from Faustin Phanor and a forced turnover.
Freshman John Gamble capped off a 20-point third quarter for the Tarpons with a baseline-to-baseline dunk as the Spartan defense parted before him. Gamble finished with 10 points after going 0 for 8 in the first half.
Charlotte had its hands full for much of the night with 6-foot-9, 230-pound center Jamille Reynolds, who muscled his way to 18 points and 11 rebounds. He also forced Phanor to sit with four fouls for a good portion of the second half.
"We were trying to make him shoot more than just his hook shot," Carroll said. "He's much bigger and taller than our center so that's a disadvantage, but we played physical and tried to body him up."
The biggest burst came from Carroll, who scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half. He and Gamble linked up on multiple drop passes near the rim, each leading to energizing finishes.
But nearing the end of the game, Lakewood held the three-point advantage with Charlotte hoping to capitalize on a late possession.
Massolio had a play drawn up with 15 second left, but a pass was tipped as Gainer brought the ball to half court causing him to abandon the play and take the shot with around 8 seconds left. The shot hit the rim and was deflected out of bounds by the Tarpons.
"We have a set play that we can run, but the ball got deflected there and Tyrik went a different angle with it," Massolio said. "He's got a pretty decent shot, but it didn't happen. We didn't execute right off the bat there and it kind of hurt the play a little bit."
