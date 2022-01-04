PUNTA GORDA — Fresh off a two-week stretch in which it played teams from around the country at all hours of the day, the Charlotte High boys basketball team relished a chance to return home on Tuesday night.
Even though the surroundings and the opponent — the North Port Bobcats — were familiar enough, the Tarpons couldn’t find their rhythm until late in the final quarter of a 48-39 win at Charlotte High School.
“It was great to be home and get back to our fans,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said after his team went 2-4 in tournament play during Winter Break. “It was really good to have that. It was a little different feel here, honestly. This was our first game we’ve played at 7 o’clock.
“It’s no excuse, though. North Port did a great job defensively tonight. We need to make some more plays.”
Charlotte (7-7) opened a 2-0 lead just seconds into the game as point guard DJ Woods corralled the opening tip for an easy layup.
Though the Tarpons would lead nearly wire-to-wire from there, North Port (7-7) wouldn’t let them pull away.
Charlotte missed several open-look layups on breakaways to open the game and had bad luck from the perimeter as the offense stalled out a few times.
“We missed like seven layups in the first half,” Massolio said. “You can’t press if you’re not making shots, and I think we need to play more like that. We need to make shots.”
The Bobcats, meanwhile, wouldn’t score their first points of the game until senior guard Maxx Huml hit a 3-pointer down 7-0 with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter — a sign of things to come against a quick and athletic 2-3 zone defense by Charlotte.
Huml (10 points) and senior wing player Joey Rivera (11 points) finished the night with five combined 3-pointers including a stretch of three straight makes by Rivera in the third quarter that kept North Port within striking distance.
“We went to those two seniors before the game and told them, ‘We’re most likely going to see a zone, and you should be ready to shoot the ball,’” North Port coach Ryan Power said.
“They came in 45 minutes before we left for our team meal and got some shots up before we loaded up in the van. You could see it in their performance tonight.”
Leading by one after the first quarter, three at halftime and five going into the fourth, Charlotte was ahead, 36-32, two minutes into the final frame before it pulled away for good.
Woods (game-high 13 points, three steals) made the first of two free-throws, Koen Lockett snatched the rebound on the miss and put it back for a layup, Woods came back with a layup and finally, Lockett stole the ball and fed it to Chris Cornish for a breakaway dunk — going up, 43-32, as the clock ticked under three minutes to play.
“It’s gonna be good for us to play some familiar foes,” Massolio said of his team’s upcoming stretch of games in January against more local competition such as Port Charlotte, Venice, Lemon Bay, Fort Myers and Naples.
“There’s pros and cons to it. They know us better than other teams, so they’ll take away what we like to do, but that’s alright. This will be a very important stretch to get ready for the playoffs.”
