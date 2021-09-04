PUNTA GORDA — Nine girls teams and 10 boys teams jumped in the South County Regional Pool on Saturday to take on Charlotte in the Tarpon Invitational.
For their part, the Tarpons were swimming with some big fish, but held their own.
“It wasn’t too shabby because it was a meet against some pretty big schools and some tough competition,” Charlotte coach Jim Lindberg said.
Though team totals were still unofficial late Saturday, the Naples girls and Barron Collier boys won the meet, followed by Gulf Coast on both sides. Charlotte checked in at roughly fifth in boys and girls.
“I think we might have been better had we been able to swim that last relay,” Lindberg said. The 400 free relay was halted by rain. “I think we might have moved up a spot on each side because we had good relays for them.”
The Tarpon girls posted a pair of strong relay finishes in the 200 free and 200 medley. The foursome of Ayla Douglass, Roxana Manta, Celina Myers and Zoe Schwartz finished third in the 200 free while the team of Madison Hoffus, Myers, Manta and Charlotte Skupin took fifth in the 200 medley.
“The 200 free is a young squad and they did pretty well,” Lindberg said. “They had good splits all the way down.”
Individually, the girls had six top-five finishes, led by Schwartz, a freshman. She finished fourth in the 100 back and fifth in the 200 free. Manta was fourth in the 50 free, edging teammate Kasey Roy by .02 of a second. Skupin took fifth in the 500 free and Myers was fourth in the 100 breast.
On the boys’ side, James Rose and Charles Plaisted led the way. Rose won the 200 free by four seconds and finished third in the 100 back.
“That was against some of the better competition in Southwest Florida, so he was happy with that and I was happy,” Lindberg said of Rose. “He’s going to have to go faster by the end of the year, to be honest, to place in State, but he knows that and that is his goal.”
Plaisted won the 100 fly and was third in the 50 free. The two teamed up to anchor the second-place 200 free relay squad behind Reagan Dunn and Jett McCauley. Plaisted and Dunn then joined Bosa Douglass and Robert Trapp to carry the 200 medley relay to a fourth-place finish.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.