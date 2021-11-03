No matter what happens tonight, the Charlotte High football team will most likely make it to the regional playoffs.
The Tarpons cannot win their district, but are essentially locked in as the third-best non-district winners in their region — with four at-large bids awarded in each region.
However, that doesn’t mean that the Tarpons, who have beaten just one winning team this year, don’t want to end their regular season with a win over Riverview (7-2) tonight at 7 p.m. at Charlotte High School.
Charlotte (5-3) has had an up-and-down season, losing key games to district opponents like Dunbar and Fort Myers while also earning crucial wins over teams like Port Charlotte and North Fort Myers.
The Tarpons have all but abandoned the passing game while as many as five different players have carried the ball on offense.
Troi McClary and Connor Trim have been the lead backs — combining to rush for 1,006 yards and 11 TDs on 157 carries — while others, including linebackers Kris McNealy and Nelson Daniels and quarterback Keon Jones, have been featured ball carriers, too.
As on offense, Charlotte’s best unit defensively has been its linebackers.
Trim, McNealy, Daniels and Logan James have each been top tacklers for the Tarpons this season, while a fierce defensive line that includes Cael Newton, Mickel Williams and Nequis Graham has also provided relentless pressure on opposing offenses.
Much like Charlotte, though, Riverview has a dynamic running game with a strong defense.
The Rams have held seven of their nine opponents to 16 points or less this season behind a defense that features a strong linebacking corps of Tyre Smith and Brady Bloom, with four-star cornerback Charles Lester III featured in the secondary.
Offensively, the Rams don’t throw often or deep down the field, but have a potent rushing attack that can open up passing opportunities.
Jay’den Birch has been the workhorse back this year, rushing 130 times for 785 yards and 11 scores, while dual-threat quarterback Will Carter Jr. has also been a key player with 52 carries for 243 yards and a touchdown.
When Carter Jr. does throw the ball, it’s likely to go to one of three receivers.
Three-star Michigan State commit Jaron Glover leads the group while Johnell Williams and Lester III have also been targeted regularly.
Though Riverview — like Charlotte — is already locked into a playoff spot, there’s no doubt that each team will want to springboard into the playoffs with one more regular season victory.
Players to watch: Nelson Daniels, Connor Trim, Kris McNealy, Troi McClary, Keon Jones, Logan James, Brayan Augustin, Cael Newton, Mickel Williams, Nequis Graham, Tyler Amaral
Last meeting: N/A
Predictions: 24-14 Riverview (Vinnie Portell, 41-5), 28-17 Riverview (Patrick Obley, 36-10), 21-10 Riverview (Scott Zucker, 38-8)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.