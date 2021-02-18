Time and again this season the Charlotte High girls basketball team has proven itself to be one of the best teams in Florida.
The Tarpons lost two games early — to IMG Academy and Fort Myers — and haven’t lost since. In the 70 days that followed, Charlotte has won 19 straight games, a district title, and has shot up to the No. 15 ranking in the state, according to MaxPreps.
After beating Braden River for a second time in Wednesday’s regional semifinal matchup, Charlotte will host Palmetto tonight at 7 — with a spot in the final four on the line.
The Tigers (17-6, No. 139 in FL) don’t appear to be as talented as the Tarpons or even the Braden River Pirates, but that doesn’t mean they should be overlooked.
A trio of seniors players — Diamond Mays, Cinye Jackson and Lexi Childers — lead the Tigers along with juniors Miya Allgood and Alexis Luther.
Mays (15.9 points per game) and Jackson (12 ppg) are the leaders on offense while Allgood (9.6 ppg, 14 rebounds per game) controls the post.
The Tigers are skilled at defense, too, as Mays (6.1 steals per game) and Childers (4.3 spg) cause havoc for opposing teams.
It’s been a relatively easy path to the regional final for Palmetto, however.
After blowing out Seminole and East Lake, Palmetto inched out a 63-61 win over Wiregrass Ranch (14-10) in the regional semifinals.
But even though the Tigers have heated up at the right time, they had some hiccups toward the end of the regular season. They lost three of four games from Jan. 5 to Jan. 12 as Bradenton Christian, Booker and North Port all beat them — teams that Charlotte has blown out in each contest this year.
All of this would lead someone to think that the Tarpons — who have won more games, beaten more common opponents, and have had a tougher schedule — should win.
At this stage of the game, however, nothing is guaranteed.
