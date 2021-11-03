SEMINOLE – When the momentum flipped for the final time and the season began to slip away, Charlotte senior Alex Vega looked around the volleyball court and told herself to just take it all in.
Second-seeded Osceola (19-9) outlasted third seed Charlotte (19-9) in four sets, 25-14, 25-21, 18-25, 25-15, advancing to the Region 5A-3 championship and ending the upstart Tarpons’ season in a place far-flung from where they had begun.
After struggling to adjust to the Warriors’ punishing front row in dropping the first two sets, the Tarpons seemed to have figured something out in the third, dominating en route to the set win. Charlotte started the fourth set strong as well, but the tide turned during a series of serve-receive miscues and the Tarpons never recovered.
As Osceola went on its final, lethal run, Vega moved around the court, delivering a message to her teammates.
"It was bittersweet,” she said. “I just went around to the seniors and said have fun. None of us are going to be playing again, including me, so I just wanted to make sure I went out and had fun at the end and that we played as hard as we could.”
If there was a fitting epitaph to the Tarpons’ season, it was in Vega’s words. The Tarpons played with a stubborn streak a mile wide, giving nothing away and forcing their opponents to do the heavy lifting.
“The biggest thing with my girls is that I’m very proud of them from the start of the season to now,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said. “There are a lot of people who had us as underdogs and didn’t think we were going to win districts, and didn’t think we were going to move on to regionals, and we did. That’s the biggest thing to me: Our girls kept working hard and kept improving.”
The Tarpons entered the 2021 season needing to reinvent themselves after the departure of the hard-hitting duo of Ashleigh Miller and Bella Desjardins. That process was hampered during the season’s first month when illness – the old-fashioned common cold – swept through the team.
“I had one or two players missing every single match because they were all getting sick,” Dill said. “It was like a revolving door. We moved up a JV player who never went back down and it was never a full roster.”
Eventually, everyone got healthy and Charlotte got hot. Charlotte won eight of its last nine matches entering Wednesday, sweeping their way to the district title, then advancing past the region quarterfinals for the first time since 2017.
Kristin Lowers, Kameron Turner, Lilly Shaw, Kayla Vasquez, Kyra Jensen and Vega now depart as one of the most successful classes in Dill’s 13-year tenure.
“It’s great for them,” Dill said of the seniors. “They’ve never had that experience. We’ve gone to the quarterfinals, but this year is a little more special because we won district and we absolutely deserved to be here.”
As the Tarpons hugged parents and each other, Vega found herself at peace.
“Looking back, we really grew as a team,” she said. “In the beginning we had a rocky road, but at the end we found our groove.
“We just built off everyone’s strengths and jelled as a team on the court,” she added. “We gained confidence in our abilities. We knew we had to play hard in order to go far and we just really leaned on each other and played for the girl next to you.”
