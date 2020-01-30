In the end, size won out.
Port Charlotte doesn’t have a player over 6-foot-4 on the roster this year.
They were matched up with Charlotte’s trio of skyscrapers on Thursday night for the second edition of this year’s rivalry. The Tarpons feature three players of 6-foot-7 or taller — each one long and athletic.
The length of the Tarpons altered shots throughout the night and helped Charlotte to a 53-41 home win.
“The size gets ya,” Port Charlotte coach Kip Rhoten said. “You can say what you want, you can practice all day, but when you step out there and see 6-8, 6-7, 6-7 staring you in the face, it’s tough.”
Charlotte jumped out to a commanding lead in the first quarter, holding Port Charlotte without a point until Navari Johnson hit a layup with 2:37 left in the quarter.
The Tarpons held a 13-2 lead by the end of the quarter and stretched the lead to 16 after a 3-pointer from sophomore Jordany Reyes Sanchez midway through the second.
The inside presence of 6-foot-8 Charlotte forward Faustin Phanor thwarted many of the Pirates attempts to penetrate the paint, which made them rely more on outside shooting.
“Our length and athleticism just gives you fits,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “You can see that tonight. I don’t know how many blocks Faustin had, but just his length and what he was doing in there. Even some shots they made I feel like he got a couple of them.
“It was just one of those grind out games.”
But the Pirates began to surge in the second half, thanks to what Massolio deemed were “bad shots” in tandem with Port Charlotte guard Logan Rogers heating up.
During a stretch near the end of the third quarter, Rogers scored nine straight points for the Pirates and helped cut the deficit from 19 to 10 two minutes into the fourth. He finished with a team-high 17 points.
“For the most part, they tried to execute what we were trying to do,” Rhoten said. “We’re sitting there with six minutes to go and it’s a 10-point game, anything can happen. But you have to tip your hat to Charlotte. They’re well-coached, they’re skilled, they have good size. They’re gonna make a good run at it.”
But that was as close as the Pirates would get as Charlotte was able to bleed the clock and knock down free throws to close out the season sweep.
An off night offensively for Charlotte’s Tre Carroll, who was matched up against Port Charlotte’s Walter Johnson and finished with 10 points, the door was open for the younger Tarpons to produce.
Freshman John Gamble led with 15, Tryik Gamble and Nnamdi Edeoga scored 8 and Reyes Sanchez scored 6. For the Pirates, Gerald Robinson scored all 10 of his points in the second.
Both teams currently hold the top seed in their districts. Charlotte can clinch with a win over North Port tonight and Port Charlotte will have to see if strength of schedule wins out over losses.
