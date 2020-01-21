It takes a lot to rattle Charlotte boys soccer coach Greg Winkler, who is currently in his 21st year coaching.
The 45 degree weather during Tuesday’s game? A summer breeze compared to the winters he spent in Wisconsin.
A 3-0 deficit to a cross-town rival? It happens.
Rather than get worked up about it, his years on the pitch have taught him to enjoy the game and make sure his team is doing so as well.
Prior to his arrival, things weren’t much fun as the Tarpons endured losing season after losing season. In fact, this year’s 12-2-5 record is the first winning season for the program in over a decade, according to MaxPreps.
“I’m a big character guy and when a team’s been losing for a while, they develop bad habits that keep them in the losing column,” Winkler said. “We came in and wanted to bring some fun into the program and they weren’t used to that. They bought in.
“They started having some close games, then we started winning some games and then they started coming back in games. They hadn’t done that in a while.”
Fun is something Winkler brought to Charlotte when he took over prior to last season.
X’s and O’s are just as important, but bonding off the field is key to a successful program, which is what Winkler expects Charlotte to be.
“My first impressions of coach Winkler was that he was going to be fun,” junior Dylan Marsh said. “I’ve grown a close bond with him and we can mess with him all the time. He knows how to work players and get them to where they need to be.”
In just two seasons, Charlotte has tripled it’s win total and completely re-energized the team. Through field trips to play laser tag and hosting dinner parties, the Tarpons are closer as a unit and that is beginning to translate to wins.
But the culture wasn’t something that just happened. Winkler needed plenty of help from last year’s senior class to help ease the transition and get the rest of the team to buy in.
“The seniors were great and they believed in me,” Winkler said. “They helped get the program on track. This is my second year with these guys and it seems like they’ve bought in to the message. We still have lapses, but they’re buying into the character stuff, which helps.”
The team’s quick turnaround also led to a major milestone in Winkler’s career, something he thought he may not see — boys win No. 300, which he got on Jan. 8 against Lemon Bay. In total, including his girls soccer wins, Winkler’s coaching record stands at 456-211-62.
“When I got down (to Florida), I didn’t know how long I’d be coaching. I didn’t know if I’d see 300,” Winkler said. “I’ve been coaching for a long time and it’s just one of those things that you hope you get that number in the win column before the loss column.
“It was special because these guys have been playing so well.”
The Tarpons now prepare to enter the postseason and will likely host the first round of districts. It’s where Winkler expects his team’s hard work to shine.
It’s been a bunch of small victories and milestones for the past two years as the Tarpon program grows. Whether he’s at the helm or someone else is down the road, he wants to leave behind a strong legacy.
“I do it because I like it,” Winkler said. “My wife would rather us be going to the beach rather than me coaching, but I still enjoy it. I love being here and love being part of the community.
“We want to build a character program and we want a program that you can be proud of.”
