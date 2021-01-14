Site hosts Charlotte and Lemon Bay each advanced to their respective region finals with wins in the first two rounds of the state dual team wrestling championship Thursday.
At Charlotte, the Tarpons routed Largo 76-6, before dispatching Countryside, 56-16, to advance in Class 2A. Meanwhile at Lemon Bay, the Manta Rays cruised past Tenoroc 63-9 before a solid 54-20 triumph against McKeel Academy to move ahead in Class 1A.
In the case of both teams, depth proved to be the key.
“Tonight was really about depth,” Charlotte coach Evan Robinson said. “There’s a lot of good kids here doing the right things. It was nice to see kids like Peyton Boehm (at 138) and Charlie Edwards (at 132) get some pins in there.”
Lemon Bay faced a juggled McKeel lineup, but still managed to pull away. Shea Dixon and Caleb Carridino defeated Owen and Cody McNabb at 138 and 145, respectively. Chase Alden, fresh off a victory against Tenoroc’s No. 12-ranked Nick Haworth, unexpectedly found himself facing McKeel’s Wayne Campbell at 170. Alden made Campbell — the state’s No. 3-ranked wrestler at 160 — work before losing a decision, 4-1.
“He had a great night and I’m pretty proud of that kid,” Lemon Bay coach Mike Schyck said. “He’s making huge strides.”
Lemon Bay dominated in the heavier weights, including Lance Schyck’s first-round pin at 182. Louis Baldor (195) and Ben Arnett followed with pins, and McKeel forfeited at heavyweight.
The match of the night at Charlotte was Tarpon senior Cody Rice facing Countryside’s Brian Burburija, the state’s top-ranked wrestler, at 170. Rice fell being 2-0, but wore down Burburija and turning the tables on him in a decisive final period for a 4-2 decision.
“I started off slow with that takedown, but then I started getting into my zone,” Rice said. “I rode him out that whole second period, which made him tired. Then I just kept going.
“He’s good,” Rice added. “I came out there ready to wrestle.”
Robinson said the experience of the match, played out under the spotlight, should pay off for Rice down the road.
“I told him to have some patience. He found his patience in the second period, got his head together and did some of the stuff he needed to do to win,” Robinson said. “I was very proud. It was a big match for him to just prepare for the next part of the season.”
Lemon Bay will face the winner of the Bradenton Christian pod in the regional final next Friday in Osceola. Charlotte will meet the winner of the Palmetto Ridge pod on Friday at Kissimmee.
“Palmetto Ridge beat us at the Captain Archer and we beat them at the Knockout, so we’ll find out what happens this week,” Robinson said. “A lot of these kids grew up together. It’s kind of scary, they compete against each other, so it’s a good rivalry. I just hate having to go all the way to Kissimmee to do it.”
