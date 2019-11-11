The Charlotte High community lost a devoted member on Sunday with the passing of longtime wrestling coach and teacher George Sansone.
Sansone, 72, retired in July, but his impact can be felt far beyond the success of the program and the students he taught in his years at Charlotte High school. He spent 50 years — over half of school’s 93 years of existence — working for the school.
He built the Tarpon wrestling program, producing the school’s first All-American athlete in 1972 and the first state title in 1980. He helped seven Tarpons win individual state championships with 15 regional championships and 42 district titles.
The wrestling room that houses the next wave of Tarpon wrestlers was named in his honor last season.
“Charlotte high is built on tradition and he was part of that tradition for 50 years,” current Charlotte wrestling coach Evan Robinson said. “He put Charlotte wrestling on the map and the things he accomplished during those years, we want to live up to that. He built that tradition and it really gives us something to appreciate.”
