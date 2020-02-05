Charlotte announced Wednesday the hiring of Wade Taylor to take over the football program after Binky Waldrop stepped down after 23 seasons.
Taylor, a Charlotte High graduate, has coached at Clewiston and North Fort Myers as well as serving as the defensive line coach for Charlotte last season. He's been mentored by prominent members of the southwest Florida football community including Al Morrell, Ron Hoover and Waldrop.
He is currently also coaching track for the Tarpons.
"Coach Taylor has tremendous enthusiasm and passion for the sport and has deep roots within our community," Athletic Director Brian Nolan said in a release. "His greatest assets are his passion for developing leaders and strong desire to continue the winning tradition that Charlotte football is accustomed to."
Waldrop went 168-72 with 17 playoff appearances before deciding to step down last month. Taylor takes over a program that reached the regional final last season with plenty of key returners.
This story will be updated.
