NAPLES – Some of the kids wearing Charlotte blue and gold sprawled on the ground, staring at the sky. Others forced smiles for one last round of pictures with friends and family. Some, of course, cried and a few were just plain angry.
The adults with the headsets who were wearing blue and gold huddled and pondered all that had gone wrong and all of the opportunities missed.
Naples 37, Charlotte 0. Season over.
For the second time in as many years, a Charlotte football season ended on the home field of an undefeated Collier County team riding a wave of talent into the Class 6A region playoffs. Unlike last season when the Tarpons had a clear identity, this group scrambled from the first day of the season until the last minute of Friday’s game and never quite figured it out.
Friday, in a microcosm of the entire season, big plays were undone by botched snaps. Positive yardage returned untimely penalties. One step forward, one back, unsurprisingly resulting in a 5-5 season.
There was a determination early to let it all hang out and empty the bag of tricks. After being stopped on what appeared to be a three-and-out on its first possession, Charlotte converted a fake punt with Keon Jones completing a 38-yard pass to Connor Trim. The Tarpons then pierced the Naples red zone, but got pushed back on third and fourth down to come up empty.
Naples, behind its vaunted veer rushing attack, covered 79 yards in six plays, capping it with a 38-yard touchdown run by Kendrick Raphael for the game’s first points.
A short while later, Charlotte came up with the game’s first turnover. Logan James recovered a Naples fumble, but the Tarpons’ offense stalled, then a high punt snap sailed into the end zone for a safety. Charlotte attempted to squib the free kick to no avail, and Naples drove down to score again and the route was on by the opening minutes of the second quarter.
At halftime, Naples lead 30-0 and had amassed 285 total yards, all on the ground. Isaiah Augustave, one of Naples’ big three running threats, had 141 yards on nine carries. Meanwhile, Charlotte mustered just 24 total yards, its 38-yard gain on the fake punt mostly negated by the 29-yard loss on the botched punt snap.
Charlotte kept rolling lucky sevens, recovering a pooched kickoff to open the second half, but that drive ended in an interception that was nearly a pick-six if not for a Naples holding penalty on the return. Instead, the Golden Eagles used seven plays to go 68 yards and triggered the running clock with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Stanley Bryant to Jackson Theis.
And that was that.
Key plays: The Tarpons had a few, not counting the successful fake punt and pooched kickoff. Jones completed a 24-yard pass to Seven Bullock immediately following the kickoff recovery to get Charlotte down to the Naples 14, but twice a botched snap glanced off Jones’ fingers for 16 yards in losses before the interception.
Key stats: The Naples trio of talented backs definitely delivered. Raphael finished with 10 carries for 108 yards. Bryant had 10 carries for 55 yards and Augustave had 11 for 143. All left the game once the running clock began.
What it means: Charlotte’s season is over and there will be a lot of talk concerning what the Tarpons left on the field. Too many times, penalties and miscues cost them in defeat. On the other hand, reaching the playoffs after losing starting quarterback Mason Henderson just before the start of the season was a feat, considering Charlotte had to completely overhaul its offense on the fly. Key offensive players Troi McClary, Keon Jones, Christian Kreegel, Matt Tiseo, Maverick Menzer, Zachary Hotchkiss and Biaggio Frattarelli, among others, played their last game. Defensively, Logan James, Mickel Williams, Nelson Daniels and Maurice Farhat will be among the departed.
Quote: “I love this group of guys and I feel like we got put in a bad situation because at the beginning of the season we didn’t have a quarterback. I had to go in at quarterback and, you know, it was different for all of us but we made it work and we made it to the playoffs.” – Jones
