PUNTA GORDA — John Busha threw for three touchdowns and ran for two others as the Charlotte High School football team gave new coach Wade Taylor his first victory with a 39-0 rout of DeSoto in the season opener for both teams.
The senior quarterback threw for 100 yards and rushed for 61 more as the Tarpons scored all of their points in the first half while limiting the badly outgunned Bulldogs to 95 yards of total defense, with no passing yards.
Busha’s second rushing touchdown made it 21-0 early in the second quarter. Keon Jones, Niqueu Graham and John Gamble caught touchdown passes for Charlotte (1-0).
KEY PLAYS: An 18-yard pass to Justus Pagan set up the first touchdown pass to Jones, while Charlotte’s skill players forced DeSoto into bad situations on special teams.
WHAT IT MEANS: A big burden off the back of Taylor, whose first victory was a convincing one. The Bulldogs dressed only 24, and they need to get players healthy.
KEY STATS: Busha had 100 yards passing and 61 yards rushing as the Tarpons played in Bulldogs territory for all but six plays in the first half as the second half was played with a running clock.
QUOTES: “I didn’t expect us to jump out 39-0. I was anticipating 28-0. We have a lot of athletes in the skill positions, so our second team guys are almost like the first team guys.” — Taylor
