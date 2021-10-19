PUNTA GORDA – Coming into Tuesday’s semifinal round of the District 5A-11 volleyball tournament, Charlotte was all but assured a spot in the regionals due to its FHSAA ranking.
Clobbering an overmatched Island Coast squad 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 was a confidence booster, nonetheless.
The top-seeded Tarpons (17-8) overwhelmed the visiting Gators (9-11) in every facet, especially the service line, in advancing to Thursday’s district title match against Cape Coral.
“I think it really builds up our confidence to go further on,” senior libero Alex Vega said. “Everyone can play and get an opportunity to touch the court.”
Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said as the match progressed, she mixed in more and more players until the final set, when the Tarpons emptied the bench on rotations.
“The first set I like to keep in the starters, then the second set, I put in who would go in if we’re struggling,” she said. “The third set, I mixed it up.”
The balance was tangible. Adaora Edeoga and Kameron Turner led the Tarpons with six kills while normal kill leaders Kristen Lowers and Kyra Jenson had five each. Ten different players recorded at least one kill.
Then there were the whopping 17 aces against an opponent that struggled mightily with their serve-receive. Lily Shaw recorded 6, with most of those coming at the start of a second set in which the Tarpons raced to a 10-0 lead.
With their serves glancing off hands and kills landing in every open spot, the Tarpons spent most of the match working on their own serve-receive, which at times has been a bugaboo.
“Tonight, I feel like we had very minimal errors in serve-receive,” Vega said. “We’re just going to have to bring that mindset because, really, serve-receive is all mental. We all know we can make a perfect pass … we just have to have the confidence and I think this game and during practice we really built that up.”
Cape Coral presents something of an unknown to the Tarpons. The Seahawks’ 18-7 record doesn’t reveal much since the Tarpons have seen very few of the teams Cape Coral has played. Dill said their style of play is a slower brand that Charlotte has seen very little of this season.
“We have to do what we’re supposed to do – have good serve-receive run our offense and don’t let the psyche of it get to us,” she said. “They played Monday and Tuesday and now they have to travel, so hopefully we’re more rested.”
Charlotte entered district play ranked No. 3 in Region 3. The eight-team regional playoffs consist of four district champions and the next four highest-ranked non-champions based on FHSAA rankings. A new set of rankings will be released after district tournament play, but Charlotte has a sizable cushion should it lose on Thursday.
In other area district semifinals:
Lemon Bay 3, LaBelle 0: The Mantas (23-2) advanced to the District 4A-8 championship with a 25-9, 25-8, 25-16 dismantling of visiting LaBelle. The Cowgirls (6-19) had advanced by defeating Clewiston 3-0 on Monday. Lemon Bay will play host to Port Charlotte on Thursday, secure in the knowledge it will advance to regional play win or lose due to a lofty FHSAA ranking.
Port Charlotte 3, Bonita Springs 0: The Lady Pirates, multi-time defending district champions in a different class, opened their postseason by routing the Bullsharks, 25-13, 25-18, 25-20. Next up for Port Charlotte (8-14) is a road trip to Lemon Bay. Earlier this month, the Mantas defeated an injury-riddled Pirates squad 25-8, 25-7. Port Charlotte’s regional berth might have been secured with the win against Bonita Springs, however. The Pirates were No. 6 in the region before Tuesday’s match and a defeat to Lemon Bay, the region’s No. 2 team, will do little harm to that ranking.
DeSoto County 3, Parrish Community 1: The Bulldogs outlasted the Bulls 26-24, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11 on Tuesday in Arcadia to open District 4A-7 play. Next up is a road trip to top-seed Sebring on Thursday. The Blue Streaks (16-4) routed Booker in the other district semifinal. The two teams met on Sept. 23 at DeSoto County, resulting in a 3-2 Bulldogs victory. The Blue Streaks are currently the region’s No. 4 team while DeSoto is No. 7, which keeps the Bulldogs in contention for an at-large regional berth, contingent upon holding that spot in the final rankings later this week.
