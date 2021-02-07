Welcome to the no-frills version of the weekly Power 8 ranking, where we’ll let you know who did what as the regular season closed out, who’s playing who as everyone heads into the district playoffs and get the heck out of your way so you can spend the rest of your day reading about the Super Bowl.
As promised last week, this final ranking will be in order of best record against the area. As could be expected, Charlotte went undefeated against the four teams its played, Imagine was winless against the two it played, and kudos to Lemon Bay for being the only team to play the other seven area squads this season.
On to the rankings:
1. Charlotte (17-8 overall, 8-0 against the Power 8). The Tarpons had an outstanding final week, crushing Evangelical Christian, 81-53, and surviving a Palmetto team that is much better than its 5-11 record, 58-53. There was nothing but good news this past week for Charlotte. Tre Carroll and John Gamble started the Evangelical Christian game on the bench, but came off it to score 18 points and 10 points, respectively. Against Palmetto, Carroll went cheat code on the Tigers and rolled up 30 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in one of his most dominant games of the season. The other good news: Ty Becker is back.
In the District 6A-11 tournament, top-seeded Charlotte will face Sarasota or Braden River on Wednesday with Fort Myers or Venice likely awaiting them in Friday’s championship.
2. Port Charlotte (14-3, 9-2). The Pirates outclassed a pair of area opponents to close out their regular season, crushing DeSoto County and Community Christian. Port Charlotte enters the postseason as the area’s hottest team, 9-1 in its last 10 games.
The Pirates will be the top seed in the District 5A-11 tournament and will await the winner of Cypress Lake and Cape Coral for a semifinal on Wednesday. Neither is much of a threat. Friday’s championship game will likely be a rematch against Mariner, a potent offensive team the Pirates defeated, 73-65, on Jan. 7.
3. Venice (12-8, 5-4). It would be an easy thing to say Venice was trying to figure itself out on Tuesday night during an overtime win against North Port. Losing a player like Tristan Burroughs is no small thing. In truth, Venice ran into a North Port team that is getting itself healthy and rediscovering its own swagger. The 77-67 overtime win was an excellent one for Venice.
As mentioned above, Venice sits in Charlotte’s district, so the ceiling this week will be earning a trip to Punta Gorda and finishing second (Charlotte isn’t here for the upsets). Since the FHSAA is going with district runner-ups this year instead of a region’s four highest-ranked wild cards, getting to Punta Gorda (and past Fort Myers) will be good enough.
4. Lemon Bay (5-15, 4-7). The Manta Rays’ win percentage against the Power 8 is worse than Community Christian's, but they beat the Mustangs as well as the only other area team the Mustangs defeated (DeSoto County. Twice. Convincingly.). That said, they do remain a big of an enigma, losing a winnable game at Bishop Verot, 66-51, before thumping an overwhelmed Imagine, 83-52. What it comes down to is this: Lemon Bay is a matchup team. If the Mantas can hang on the boards with an opponent that also struggles to cover the perimeter, they’re going to chow down.
The question is, are there any teams like that in the District 4A-11 tournament? Lemon Bay will find out Tuesday at Gibbs. Surviving Gibbs means a trip to high-scoring Tampa Catholic on Wednesday, where the Mantas could conceivably score 75 points and lose.
5. Community Christian (10-8, 3-4). The Mustangs’ three Power 8 wins came against DeSoto County and Imagine (twice), though they played Venice and Lemon Bay tight. If they played North Port two weeks ago, the Mustangs probably win. If they played North Port today? They closed out the regular season with a stirring overtime victory against IMG Academy Blue before falling at Port Charlotte. Probably not. Still, CCS will enter the postseason with it’s top three scorers in perfect health.
The Mustangs have the most ideal setup possible in order to survive and advance to regional play. As the No. 3 seed, they’ll play Lakeside Christian on Tuesday with the entire season riding on Wednesday’s semifinal against Canterbury.
6. North Port (8-14, 2-5). Things are looking up for the Bobcats, who closed out the regular season by winning two of their final three games. The one loss was an overtime affair against Venice, so no reason to hang their heads.
And now a reason to hang their heads: North Port received a brutal draw in a brutal District 7A-8 tournament bracket. Tuesday’s opener is at Lakewood Ranch. The Mustangs beat a very different North Port, 58-41, on Jan. 16. Survive that game and a battle-tested 19-4 Durant awaits in the semifinal. Survive that? Then at least the Bobcats will get to celebrate a regional berth while running into a vicious Sarasota Riverview.
7. DeSoto County (8-12, 1-6). The Bulldogs’ final week was a bit of a flop in terms of wins and losses, but both games were likely key learning experiences heading into the postseason. Bulldogs coach Darrel Nicklow was pleased by how the Bulldogs responded to adversity at Port Charlotte on Tuesday. The Friday loss to Frostproof was disheartening, but showed the Bulldogs had not lost any ground from their previous game against the “other” Bulldogs.
All of this leads up to this week’s District 4A-11 tournament, where DeSoto County could legitimately make a run. First up is a home date with Lake Placid on Tuesday, a team the Bulldogs handily defeated twice this season. Wednesday would mean a road trip to top-seeded McKeel Academy, where DeSoto County could win, but would have to play its best game of the season.
8. Imagine (9-10, 0-3). When the Sharks began the season red-hot, coach Zach Moore said his squad had probably caught a few teams off-guard and suspected Imagine would not be sneaking up on anyone during the season’s second half. The 5-1 start gave way to a 4-9 finish, but the nine wins more than doubled last season’s win total and set a school record.
In the District 3A-7 tournament, the Sharks will come full circle. They began their season with a 74-73 upset of Parrish Community. The Bulls avenged that defeat with a 78-44 romp on Jan. 7 and will be ready for the Sharks in Tuesday’s first round.
