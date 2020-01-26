It was a week in which the area’s rich got richer, but everyone else seemed to just spin their wheels.
Both Charlotte and Port Charlotte continued to fare well, with each scoring two victories.
Venice not only lost two games, but also its head coach. While the Indians misfortunes could have opened the door for someone to move up, no one from the trio of North Port, DeSoto County and Lemon Bay could put together a two-victory week.
Thus the rankings remain unchanged from last week.
1. Charlotte (13-6): Despite playing without the injured Tre Carroll, the Tarpons continued their hold on the top the spot with two victories.
First they scored a 10-point decision over Riverdale on Jan. 21.
Then, on Friday, had to go to overtime, but won at Lehigh for the first time in school history, 55-53.
2. Port Charlotte (12-6): The Pirates had a strong week with victories against two area opponents.
Port Charlotte defeated Venice by 20, 57-47, on Jan. 21 and downed Lemon Bay by 16, 70-54, on Jan. 24
The Pirates continue to nip at the Tarpons’ heels for the No. 1 spot despite an early-season loss to Charlotte.
3. Venice (7-13): It was a tough week for the Indians with two consecutive losses as star guard Malachi Wideman continued to miss time and head coach John Flynn abruptly resigned hours before Tuesday night’s game against Port Charlotte.
Venice did not fare well against the second-ranked Pirates losing by 10, 57-47.
Things did not improve against Sarasota Military Academy as the Indians surrendered the lead in the final minute of a 56-55 loss.
4. North Port (6-14): After a slow start to the season the Bobcats had shown signs of turning thing around, winning four of their past five heading into the week.
But that run of success came to an end with North Port dropping three consecutive decisions.
The Bobcats lost to Lakewood Ranch, Southwest Florida Christian and Palmetto by a combined 65 points.
5. DeSoto County (9-9): The Bulldogs remained at .500 as they ran their winning streak to seven in a row before before dropping a decision on Friday.
DeSoto County had been the area’s hottest team and cruised to an 85-51 victory over one-win Mulberry on Jan. 21.
But the Bulldogs ran into trouble on Friday, losing to the Out of Door Academy, 65-47.
6. Lemon Bay (8-12): The Manta Rays split the week, but gained little ground with their win coming against a struggling opponent.
After a 3-1 start, Lemon Bay has now gone 5-11.
Things started well enough as the Mantas began the week by defeating winless Oasis, 53-48. Unfortunately they ended it by losing to second-ranked Port Charlotte, 70-54.
7. Community Christian (11-8): Despite playing two games on the road the Mustangs had a decent week.
Community Christian improved to 6-1 at home when they opened the week with a 10-point win against Keswick Christian.
Following a 78-56 win at struggling the Imagine School, the Mustangs dropped a narrow 55-52 decision on the road at Sarasota Christian.
8. Imagine School (3-12): The Sharks rough season continued as they dropped two and continued their streak of having lost in all their area matchups by at least 19 points.
