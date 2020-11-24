One of Tre Carroll’s goals for his senior season is to defend home turf.
“I don’t – we don’t – want to lose at home, ever,” Carroll said Tuesday. “Especially to a team that’s really good.”
This just in: Sarasota Riverview is really good.
Spoiler alert: Charlotte didn’t lose.
The Tarpons rallied late, then held on for a 63-60 victory in a matchup of consensus top-10 teams who delivered a taste of February basketball to a coronavirus-capacity crowd at Wally Keller Gymnasium.
“That’s two really high-quality teams going at each other, know what I’m saying?” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said afterward. “Neither one backing down. I wouldn’t expect anything less than that type of game we just played with them.”
The Rams (0-1) were ranked as high as No. 7 in Class 7A and played to that laurel from the jump. When Charlotte went on a 14-0 run to take an early 19-11 lead, the Rams responded with a 14-1 run of their own to leap in front 25-20.
Sarasota Riverview continued to pour on the pressure at the offensive end, shredding Charlotte’s zone defense by shooting over it or driving through gaps and by the time the third quarter buzzer sounded, Charlotte was in a 52-40 hole.
Massolio called for a switch to man defense. Meanwhile, Carroll made a different plea to his teammates.
“I told my guys, let me create for others, let me try and take over this game,” Carroll said. “What it gets down to is I want to take the game over because this is my last year and I’m not trying to lose at all this season, especially at home.”
It began with a few big rebounds. Then came the free throws and a couple of crafty passes to the open man. Then a baseline-to-baseline layup. Then – why not – a 3-point bomb.
Carroll accounted 14 points during a 17-2 run that put Charlotte back in front for the first time since the first quarter, 57-54. When the Rams nosed back into the lead, Carroll then put Charlotte in front for good with a rebound and put-back.
“When he starts rebounding, he actually doesn’t have to wait for the ball to come into his hands and he can lead us on the break a little bit and make some plays,” Massolio said. “But also, he gets that head of steam and he’s really, really tough.”
In the end, Charlotte – ranked as high as No. 3 in Class 6A by some outlets – proved its place in the state pecking order. Carroll finished with 31 points, 17 coming in the decisive fourth quarter. Sophomore John Gamble scored 11 points but his most impactful role came at the other end, where he silenced Jason Jackson, the Rams’ sophomore phenom. Jackson scored nine points in the first half, but wasn’t heard from again once Gamble locked in.
“People talk about his explosiveness on offense,” Massolio said. “Defensively he can do a lot of really good things on the ball. Jason is really good … and I thought John did a really good job on him. He was a big difference in the game in the second half.”
David Mazon led Sarasota Riverview with 17 points. Curtis Butler Jr. and John Blanding each had 10.
Next up for Charlotte is a post-Thanksgiving tournament at Montverde. The Tarpons will play two games, beginning with Calvary Christian Academy on Friday.
“These are the type of games you want to play and if you look at our schedule, it’s going to be like this all year, so we better get used to it,” Massolio said. “It is what it is. I enjoy playing those games … after the fact.”
E-mail: patrick.obley@yoursun.com
