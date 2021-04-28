PUNTA GORDA — The Charlotte High softball team had every reason to believe it would blow by Port Charlotte as it entered Wednesday night’s district semifinal matchup.
The Tarpons won 11 more regular season games, beat the Pirates in both head-to-head matchups and were hosting the game as the No. 1 seed in the district.
However, none of that mattered for the first five-and-a-half innings as the teams were tied 2-2 before Charlotte (17-7) rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to pull away for a 7-2 win at Charlotte High School.
“Like we’ve always said, we can beat anybody at any time, and we can lose to anybody at any time,” Tarpons coach Greg Higgins said. “This was a game we should win, but sometimes that’s a hard game to go out and win.
“This was one of those trap games that you have to get through. I think sometimes the girls are hard to get up for a game they know they should go win.”
With the win over Port Charlotte (5-17), the Tarpons will play for their first district championship in roughly 20 years when they host North Fort Myers on Friday night.
Freshman Gia Greaves — the Pirates’ only remaining healthy pitcher — was wild to start the game, walking three batters and hitting another in the first two innings, but escaped each jam unscathed.
The Tarpons made Greaves pay for the inaccuracy in the third, though, when Savannah Jacobs walked and proceeded to steal second, third and home — on a double steal — to grab a 1-0 lead.
“This is their second time facing Gia and the first time they run-ruled us,” Port Charlotte coach Morgan Coslor said. “We had a bad game. I knew we’d come out and compete, and I knew it would be a close game tonight.
“Gia stepped up big for us this season mentally, mostly, because that’s what it is for her. She’s a great pitcher, but mentally coming in as a freshmen with a bunch of returners behind you is difficult to do. She’s made us proud.”
Meanwhile, the Port Charlotte offense had put just one runner on base — on an opening-game single by Mickey Coslor — as Charlotte starting pitcher Laci Hendrickson kept the Pirates guessing.
That changed in the top of the fourth, however, when Coslor singled again, Lexi McVicker hit an infield single, Emma Jurisko hit an RBI groundout and Sara Tirb hit an RBI single to center field — taking a 2-1 lead.
Trailing the Pirates midway through the game, Charlotte had to switch up its strategy, turning to bunts and steals to manufacture runs.
That worked in the bottom of the fourth as Mia Flores reached on an error, stole second and was bunted over to third before Amber Chumley tied the game at 2-2 on a sac fly.
“I had to do some things that I didn’t think we’d be doing,” Higgins said of his team’s offensive approach later in the game. “Some things we haven’t been doing because we’ve been hitting the ball so well.
“I was starting to push the panic button a little bit.”
Charlotte didn’t need any small ball as it broke the game open in the sixth inning, however.
Flores opened with a bloop single, Jossilyn Abel hit a double to right field, Chumley hit an RBI single past a diving McVickers at second, Kassidy Hopper roped a two-run single to right field, Lexi Fitzgerald hit an RBI sac fly to center field and Jasmine Jones laid down an RBI sac bunt — scoring five runs to pull ahead, 7-2 with one inning to play.
“I definitely felt the nerves just because we’ve gotten so far this season,” said Hopper. “The game was just too tight, and I was feeling it.
“Once the sixth inning hit we were like, ‘OK, this is the time when we need to do it because this is way too close of a game.’”
Hendrickson allowed just one earned run on two hits while striking out five over six innings, but was pulled in favor of Dylan Anthony — who allowed one runner to reach base on an error — in the seventh to close out the win.
“It’s the confidence they’ve got from playing the teams we’ve played all year,” said Higgins on why his team was able to pull out the win. “Going up to that tournament in Ocala and playing Venice and Lakewood Ranch and teams from Naples.
“It sets you up to have a confidence builder when you come into the end of the year like this. You hope that confidence spills over into the end of the year and you get on a roll.”
