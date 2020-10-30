Tarpons football fans saw the best and the worst in their team Friday night, as Charlotte rallied from an early 10-0 deficit to beat the Seminoles, 37-31, on senior night.
The Tarpons (6-2) struggled mightily in the first and third quarters, but dominated Southeast (1-7) in the second and fourth.
Nothing illustrated that contrast more than the numbers for Charlotte’s star quarterback John Busha. The senior managed just 21 passing yards and 9 rushing yards in the odd quarters, but racked up 175 rushing yards and 79 passing yards in the second and fourth.
Busha made the big plays late. In a 23-23 game early in the fourth quarter, Busha lofted a deep pass over the middle to senior Freddie Fletcher for a 43-yard gain. Three plays later, Busha sprung a run to the right. After picking up the first down, he slipped inside two tacklers and accelerated up the field for a 36-yard touchdown to break the tie for good.
With Southeast driving on the next possession, Charlotte’s defense forced a fourth and 4. After a timeout, Jaden Opalach and Cael Newton pressured Southeast quarterback Malik Higgins. As he approached the sideline, Higgins flung a desperation pass that was intercepted by senior Devin Spivey.
On the next drive, Busha delivered on a hard-nosed 11-yard touchdown run to put the game away.
Key Plays: With Southeast 1 yard away from taking a 14-0 lead in the first, Opalach jumped on a fumble and returned it 21 yards to keep the score at 7-0.
With Charlotte trailing 10-7 and Southeast starting the next drive, the Seminoles’ ball carrier ran right and fumbled the ball. It was scooped up by Southeast running back Bryan Davis, who reversed field and looked to be headed for a big gain. However, he also fumbled and Charlotte recovered at the Seminoles’ 21-yard line. Two Busha runs later, the Tarpons had the lead.
Later in the second quarter, Charlotte forced a three-and-out before picking up a pair of first downs. On first down from the Southeast 47-yard line, Busha dropped back to pass. With nobody open, he scrambled right and found some space in the flat. After side-stepping a defender, he got a perfect block which sealed off the sideline and allowed Busha to fly down the sideline to the end zone – giving the Tarpons a 21-10 lead.
In a tie game with less than one minute left in the third quarter, the Seminoles used three long runs to reach the Charlotte 5-yard line. On fourth and 1, the Tarpons defensive line upended Southeast running back Novell Chestnut — denying the Seminoles the lead.
What It Means: The Tarpons now have a great chance to head into the playoffs with a 7-2 record. They’ll wrap up the regular season at North Port next Friday at 7:30pm.
Key Stats: Charlotte’s offense was completely stifled early. In the first quarter, the Tarpons gained more yards via Southeast penalties than they did with their own offense — managing just 21 yards from scrimmage on four drives.
Both offenses showed their big play potential throughout, but were sloppy early. The first half saw nearly a dozen fumbles, five of which were recovered by the opposing team.
Busha did most of his damage in the waning minutes, putting up 150 total yards in the fourth quarter.
