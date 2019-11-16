LAKELAND — As the kick left the foot of Charlotte kicker Tyler Amaral, looking to end a four-overtime slugfest, all the Tarpons could do was watch.
As it went through the uprights, sending Charlotte to their sixth regional final in 12 years with a 45-42 win over undefeated Lake Gibson, the sideline erupted and Amaral was quickly swarmed.
“It was terrifying,” Amaral said of the game. “I can’t control much, but I knew I had to make that final kick and once it went through, I was so relieved. It was one of the best moments of my life.”
The kick was set up by a Tai’Viahn Kelly interception in the end zone in the final period, giving the Tarpons the opportunity to advance if they scored.
Kelly jumped a slant route and easily grabbed a softly-thrown pass.
Amaral finished as the hero with his 20-yard boot ending a back and forth fitting of two powerhouse playoff teams. But a long string of events in the game’s final drives gave the Tarpons the chance.
Who wants a third? @CHSTarponFB converts. Fumbles the 2PT but is saved by a false start, kicks the PAT. pic.twitter.com/MKUl8N9zM0— Jacob Hoag (@ByJacobHoag) November 16, 2019
Charlotte scored first in the the opening overtime period on a 7-yard out route to Kelly. But Lake Gibson answered with a 3-yard pass from quarterback Logan Hackett to send it to another period.
The second period was more of the same. The Braves opened with a 3-yard score from running back Jaylon Glover, who finished with 103 yards on 21 carries, and the Tarpons responded with a leaping score from quarterback John Busha on fourth down with the game on the line.
The final two periods were all about the kickers. After Amaral made his kick, the Braves could’ve won with a touchdown and almost did, but a pass was ruled incomplete setting up the game-tying kick.
From there it was all Amaral, who was 7 for 7 on kicks for the game.
The four overtime finish made sense for the teams that had traded blows all night. Lake Gibson scored all three of their regulation touchdowns on plays of 40 yards or more, including two 60-plus-yard passes from Hackett.
The Tarpons got scores on a pick six from Keon Jones, which flipped momentum in the first quarter, a 50-yard run from Busha and a 1-yard run from Malakai Menzer, who also caught the game-tying two-point conversion.
Busha was 7 of 15 for 137 yards and another 60 on the ground in regulation. The Tarpons defense allowed over 400 yards of offense to Lake Gibson, but forced three turnovers.
"Right now we're just showing grit and toughness," Charlotte senior Jeremiah Harvey said. "Nobody gave us a chance to win this game tonight. We just balled out. These are my brothers and we're gonna ride until the wheels fall off."
Now, the Tarpons look forward to another week of practice with Palmetto up next.
“That was incredible,” Charlotte coach Binky Waldrop said. “Our kids just kept fighting. I knew coming in that we would have to play a really good game tonight. The kids kept believing. There was a couple times in a game that they could’ve given up and they kept fighting.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.