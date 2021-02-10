The negotiations were lengthy, but Tom Massolio was adamant: Renee would be horrified at the thought of taking any attention away from the Charlotte Tarpons basketball team.
Yet something had to be done. A community was in mourning, long-time friends were heartbroken and the kids ached for an opportunity to show their widowed coach how much they loved him.
That’s how Wednesday became #RejoiceForRenee Night at Charlotte High School. That’s the hashtag the Tarpons wrote on their shoes. That’s why the crowd – limited in size due to an epidemic of a different kind – wore gold.
In no small part, it’s why the Tarpons crushed Braden River 86-61 to advance to Friday’s District 6A-11 championship game against Fort Myers.
Renee Massolio, a long-time arts teacher at Charlotte High, passed away on Sunday after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51.
“It just shows the amount of love the place has for her. It meant a lot,” Tom Massolio said. “She’d be the first one to make sure it wasn’t taking away from the kids, but she’s definitely honored and looking down on these guys.
“It’s just the way she was,” he added. “I’m just … it’s just unbelievable the amount of support from the town, from the school, from her friends, from her family, our family.”
Her battle with the disease and its inexorable advance hovered over the Tarpons for most of the season, but the Tarpons knew they were Massolio’s escape.
“We didn’t really talk about it because this was Coach’s getaway,” senior Tre Carroll said. “He loves basketball with a passion and he loves us and cares about us so much that he’s willing to sacrifice being with his wife to coach us and make us better people. You don’t see that every day. It just shows what kind of person he is.”
Throughout the season, the stoic Massolio never spoke about Renee’s battle and often the only hint at what the family was going through was expressed in the pink Nike basketball shoes he wore on game days.
In 2020, more than 1.8 million people in the United States were diagnosed with a cancer. More than 600,000 died. Statistically, as many as 90 people might have passed away from it during Wednesday’s game.
Many of its victims were people like Renee Massolio. Every community has a Renee Massolio because communities are not communities without Renee Massolios.
“It’s a terrible disease, it really is,” Massolio said. “Unfortunately it has been around for a long time and we haven’t been able to find anything to beat it. Except the willpower of people to stay and fight and fight. She fought. She was a fighter the whole time.”
Senior Jordan Santiago said fighting for his coach and honoring his wife was a driving force on Wednesday night.
“All of it. Everything. For the team, she was everything. We all knew her, we respected her, we loved her as a family member as we love Tom,” Santiago said. “It was a huge hit. We’re here for Coach Massolio, he knows we love him, she knows that, too, and I’m just so sorry.”
After Tarpons athletic director Brian Nolan said a few words in remembrance and a former student of Renee’s sang the national anthem, the game began and Massolio coached at full speed. He still yanked Santiago after two quick fouls, he still threw up his hands in bewilderment when the Tarpons botched an in-bounds play and he still got animated about defense during a fourth quarter timeout despite the fact Charlotte was leading by 20.
What Charlotte accomplished in its postseason opener was expected, but still impressive. Despite Braden River’s barrage of 14 3-point baskets, Charlotte cruised behind increasingly dominant runs of 17-3, 13-0 and 20-2.
Carroll finished the night with season-high 36 points, including five dunks. Ty Becker had his best game since coming back from an ankle injury, finishing with 16. Santiago added 15.
“It was a team effort tonight but we still have to do the things that make us good and you saw that,” Massolio said. “There was distributing. There were times, three or four minutes, when we played unbelievable defense and it led to offense for us. It’s this time of the year. It’s the second season and it’s the season we’ve been talking about since last March. … That’s just a piece of where I think we can be.”
Massolio admitted Renee might not have necessarily followed that statement.
“I can’t say she was the most knowledgeable in basketball, but she was the most supportive,” he said. “She was an art teacher and I’m definitely not an art person.”
One of the things she most hated about cancer was that it stopped her from seeing the Tarpons play in person, Massolio said.
"I was pretty lucky to have someone in my life like that and she’s still here,” he said. “We’ve had some tough times with stuff, obviously, but the guys, they never questioned it and were always there for me. It’s been a long ride and it’s going to continue to be a long ride but I can’t ask any more from my team than what they’ve done and the sacrifices they have made for me and my family.”
Creating normalcy and going on a deep playoff run is what matters now, Massolio said as his eyes filled with a quickly reddening shade of pink.
His shoes were blue.
