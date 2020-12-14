The high school basketball season is barely a month old, but area teams are already beginning to separate themselves from the pack.
Charlotte, a team that’s been to back-to-back regional finals, is the best local team right now, and should be for much of this season. Behind the Tarpons, though, the second spot will likely be up for grabs late into the winter.
Venice, energized by a talented group of freshmen, has jumped out to a 6-2 start. But so has Lemon Bay, which has a new coach, a returning star guard and some promising newcomers. Port Charlotte and DeSoto County — teams that made their district final games in 2019 — both return top players from last year, and are out to a middling start.
North Port and Imagine School, despite getting out to slow starts, have both flashed their potential and have plenty of time to turn their seasons around.
1. Charlotte (2-2): The Tarpons have gotten off to a .500 start, but have played quality opponents — losing by 24 to IMG Academy and by two to Fort Myers.
Armed with two transfers in D’Yanis Jimenez (8.3 points per game) and Kristen Lowers (6.5 ppg and 5.8 rebounds per game), Charlotte now has depth to pair with Ary Hicks and Bella Desjardins — the best backcourt in the area.
2. Venice (6-2): The Indians have taken a dramatic leap up the area rankings after a 9-14 season last year.
Not only did Venice retain two key seniors in Liv Sleight and Kylie Poole, but it’s also received an influx of young talent. The team carries eight freshmen on its varsity roster, and four — Jayda Lanham, Makenna Wright, Magdalena Daukaus and Nicole Beatty — are already playing key roles.
3. Lemon Bay (6-2): The Manta Rays have gotten out to a hot start under first-year coach Jason Jones. Led by senior guard Katelyn Ziarnicki and freshman forward Taylor Orris, Lemon Bay has beaten Hardee (twice), Port Charlotte, Bayshore and Bonita Springs.
4. Port Charlotte (4-3): It’s been an up-and-down start to the year for a young, but promising Pirates team. After opening with three straight wins, Port Charlotte has since won one of its past four games — losing to Lemon Bay, Venice and North Port over the past two weeks.
However, with talented underclassmen such as sophomore forward/center Bryanna Griffiths and freshman guard Aryianna Lockey-Progl, it should only be a matter of time before the Pirates are winning again.
5. DeSoto County (4-5): It was a rough start for the Bulldogs, who lost their first two games. However, they’ve since bounced back with wins over Lake Placid, Sebring, Imagine and district-rival Avon Park.
Sophomore Zeri Tyler has been a big reason for the recent success — scoring 11.1 points per game and grabbing 9.8 rebounds per game.
Junior guard Trenity Morales (11.1 ppg) and freshman guard LaZaiya Kinville (9.1 ppg) give DeSoto other options, too.
6. North Port (2-5): The season looked bleak five games in as the Bobcats were 0-5.
However, the Bobcats are now riding a two-game winning streak — handing Lakewood Ranch its first loss of the season and beating the Pirates at Port Charlotte.
Guards Yani Hall and Sade Romain along with forward Brooke Sawyer have powered the resurgence for North Port.
7. Imagine School (2-2): The Sharks have played just four games due to coronavirus concerns, and the results have been mixed. Imagine has won by over 20 points against Lake Placid and Oasis, but has also lost by over 20 points to Venice and DeSoto County.
It’ll be easier to tell where the Sharks stand in these rankings after a couple more weeks of competition.
