FORT MYERS — The Charlotte Tarpons had a renewed fire coming into their regional opener against Dunbar.
It wasn’t hard to fend off the bad taste left by last Friday’s district championship loss as Charlotte didn’t have much trouble with the Tigers in a 74-50 road win on Thursday.
“We needed to win this game, especially after Friday,” junior Tre Carroll said. “Every chance we get we’re taking very seriously. We’re going 160% at practice, going at each other and just trying to get better.”
Dunbar likes to utilize the press, using their athleticism to knock teams out of their rhythm. But the Tarpons instead used it to their advantage.
They consistently got behind the defense and that led to open looks for Carroll and company.
Charlotte opened the game on a 23-10 run in the first quarter with Carroll and Tyrik Gainer doing the heavy lifting with 10 and 11 respectively. Gainer hit three 3s in the quarter.
However, the unsung hero was point guard Jordany Reyes-Sanchez, who has become the facilitator for the offense.
“We brought him up mid-year and threw him in the fire,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “He settles us down where we can put Tre in different spots. He’s really done a phenomenal job.”
By halftime, the Tarpons had built a 12-point lead and it wouldn’t get much closer than that. They extended it to 18 by the end of the third and cruised in the final quarter.
On Friday, Carroll was the lone option, finishing with a school-record 48 points with no one else contributing much.
Coming into Thursday’s game, getting his teammates involved was a priority. He put up 28, but got 16 from freshman John Gamble and 13 from Gainer.
“He needs help,” Gainer said. “He can’t do it by himself and it showed. We just need to help him a lot more. We responded good. We came out with a lot of energy and we just had a bunch of fire built up in us.”
The win sets up a Tuesday showdown with top-seeded East Lake, who squeaked by Lehigh by a point in the quarterfinals. It was the matchup Massolio preferred, only because it keeps them on the road where Charlotte has yet to lose. The Tarpons have lost on neutral sites, but have yet to fall in a true road game.
“You just love opposing courts,” Carroll said. “It’s the energy you bring to it. There’s nothing like an away atmosphere. When you’re not at home, the fan crew is not going your way, you just gotta dig deep and focus more to get that win.”
