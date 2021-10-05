PORT CHARLOTTE – It was a typical, raucous Peace River Rivalry sort of volleyball match Tuesday night when Charlotte rolled into Port Charlotte. Each team sported pink cancer-awareness jerseys and played to their rowdy fan bases.
Port Charlotte started fast and ended fast, but were swept, anyway as Charlotte proved the adage that slow and steady wins the race.
“Tonight, we were kind of slow and just not in the right places,” Charlotte coach Michelle Dill said after the Tarpons’ 25-20, 25-18, 25-22 victory.
“I kind of had a game plan which they executed pretty well in the first set and the end of the third set, but they didn’t do it in the second or the beginning of the third,” Port Charlotte interim coach Christine Burkhart said.
Burkhart, the Pirates’ long-time mentor who stepped down at the end of last school year, will lead the team for the remainder of this season while head coach Julie White is out on maternity leave.
Charlotte (14-7) did look a step slow and out of sorts from the outset as Port Charlotte (6-10) rode the hitting and blocking of Morgan Willis, Rylee Waldie and Nigeria Hart. Errors, a bugaboo that doomed Port Charlotte in the teams’ first meeting on Sept. 8, began to accumulate and the Tarpons wrested away control of the first set. Charlotte’s Adaora Edeoga ended the set with consecutive points on a kill and block.
The Tarpons hit their stride during the second set, winning long rallies, frustrating the Pirates’ hitters and keeping the Port Charlotte defense on its heels. That momentum carried well into the final set before the Pirates rallied from a 17-9 deficit to make the final score respectable.
Charlotte ended the match with its seniors on the floor.
“Port Charlotte started picking it up, but I wanted to get my seniors in there for the last time playing here,” Dill said. “It’s a rival game and they finished it, so it was good.”
It was Burkhart’s first full game back at the helm and it came on the heels of just two practices. With that in mind, she said she was pleased in general with the team’s play. She said the Pirates are having to adjust to contrasting coaching styles.
“They’ve had to deal with two completely different coaches,” Burkhart said. “It’s never easy to have your coach leave, even though we knew it was coming, and they are familiar with me, but some of them have never been coached by me like that.”
Burkhart said the remainder of the regular season will be a matter of gaining experience, since most of the roster rarely played behind a graduated senior class that played together since its freshman season.
“You’ve got all these girls who haven’t played and so they’re shell-shocked even now because they haven’t been that seasoned,” Burkhart said. “They haven’t played enough over the years, so … it’s hard for them.”
For Charlotte, it was a third consecutive solid victory. Last week, the Tarpons took out a much-improved Riverview 3-1 and swept Sarasota in a repeat of its win against the Sailors in the Gene Gorman Invitational.
Kayla Vasquez and Kristen Lowers each had 9 kills for Charlotte. Kyra Jenson added 8. Alex Vega had 23 digs. Lowers and Jensen each had 16 digs. Briana Bynoe led the team with 4 blocks.
Both teams are back in action Thursday as Charlotte travels to LaBelle while Port Charlotte plays host to North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.