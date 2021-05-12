PUNTA GORDA – John Busha is not walking through the locker room doors this spring as the Charlotte High football team gets in its reps.
The graduating quarterback leaves campus with 77.7 percent of the offense’s yardage and 80.5 percent of its touchdowns. In many programs, that’s a crushing blow.
Is it possible the Tarpons could be even better than last season’s 7-3 campaign?
“We were very fortunate with John Busha – he could throw, he could run, he was a hard worker – but with what we’ve got right now, we’re getting better every day,” Charlotte head coach Wade Taylor said. “We’re trying to spread the ball around a little more.
"We’re not going to be one of those running-type quarterback teams. Not right now, we’re not. We’re going to throw the ball and we’re going to run the ball.”
As Taylor hinted, Busha did both in 2020, passing for 1,348 yards and rushing for 1,008 while accounting for 29 of Charlotte’s 36 offensive touchdowns. Mason Henderson slips under center for the Tarpons for 2021, bringing a big arm that can spread it around to the team’s multitude of returning playmakers.
Henderson will also work with the security afforded him by a big, experienced offensive line. Four seniors and a junior will start the season up front – tackles Brendon Chavarria and Maverick Menser, guards Zach Hotchkiss and Christian Kreegel and center Biaggio Frattarelli. Chavarria is the lone junior.
“I think our biggest asset on offense is our offensive line,” Taylor said. “We’ve got four returning guys on there right now. They’re doing a nice job.”
Keon Jones, Brady Hall and Brayan Augustin will factor into the passing game at receiver, but all eyes are on the potential of Troi McClary, who flashed big-play ability in limited looks last season.
“I’m shooting for a lot of yards this spring,” McClary said.
Charlotte’s 28-7 playoff loss at Palmetto Ridge remains fresh in the team’s collective psyche for how in unfolded. The Bears did what few teams were able to do – they removed Busha as a threat and dared Charlotte to beat them in different ways.
With multiple players capable of lining up anywhere on the field, McClary said the Tarpons should be able to avoid that pitfall.
“It was simple to stop us last year, but now we’ve got more talent and we’re going to spread the ball more so they can’t focus on just one guy and stop us,” McClary said. “When we get down the road and deeper into the playoffs – and hopefully states – once they key on that one guy, we give it to the other guy. Then once they key on that guy, we give it to another guy and we keep going.”
Charlotte’s defense returns a significant number of players, especially along the line and in the linebacking unit.
“Defensively, we’re going to be fine,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a nice group of kids. Our linebackers are going to be solid.”
Logan Pritchard, Nelson Daniels and Connor Trim all return at linebacker. Nequis Graham, Maurice Farhat and Nate Box bring plenty of experience to the defensive line.
“Those were all starters for us last season,” Taylor said. “And you also have Cael Newton, who was a starter for us at defensive end, so we have four starters back on the defensive line, too.”
Pritchard, an all-area linebacker a year ago, echoed Taylor.
“I think we’re going to be good this year,” he said. “We’ve got the entire linebacking corps back and the defense is built around us. We’ll be moving around a lot and we have good safeties and corners.”
Any shortcomings the Tarpons have in talent might be papered over by brute force. Physicality is in the Tarpons’ DNA, as many players won state championships with the wrestling and weightlifting teams.
“With the wrestlers and weightlifters, we’re coming out here stronger,” Pritchard said. “I think we have a little bit of swagger coming in. We know that we can be shifty and still muscle people up. It’s good.”
Jones said the season-ending losses to Palmetto Ridge last year and Palmetto in 2019 have focused the rising upperclassmen heading into 2021.
“That’s something that motivates us to work harder,” he said. “We lost to the Palmetto Tigers (in 2019) really bad and last year we lost a game that we really could have won. So this year, I think we have a different plan and we’ll make it past that round.”
Charlotte should be battle-tested by postseason. A quirk of the schedule means Charlotte will go 49 days between home dates, a span covering five road trips and a bye week. Charlotte will open at home with Island Coast, then in a twist, will play host to Port Charlotte in the annual Peace River Rivalry game on Sept. 3.
Charlotte's next home date is the school’s oldest rival, Fort Myers, on Oct. 22.
Before all of that is the spring jamboree on May 21 at Venice, where Charlotte will play one half against Lakeland and another against Manatee.
“I think we’re athletic; I think our biggest thing right now is we’ve got to get to the spring game and we’ve got to keep working hard,” Taylor said. “We’ve implemented a lot of new things this spring. We’ve dumped a lot of things on them.”
