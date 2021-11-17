PUNTA GORDA — Execution. Tom Massolio and John Gamble are in favor of it.
Charlotte didn’t execute on Wednesday night in its preseason basketball opener against SIAA state champion Victory Rock. They lost, 51-42.
“I just thought our offensive execution was not good at all tonight and it cost us,” said Massolio, who is entering his 25th season at the helm.
“Mainly just execution, really,” said Gamble, the Tarpons’ top returning scorer and rebounder. “We just need to execute on offense.”
Charlotte sputtered throughout the night, never really finding any rhythm against Victory Rock’s smothering defense. The Tarpons’ defense held its own as well, but there was one significant difference between the teams on that side of the ball — Charlotte couldn’t rebound.
Victory Rock grabbed 10 of the game’s first 11 rebound opportunities and outrebounded the Tarpons 35-19 overall.
“We’ve got to be a better rebounding team, for sure,” Massolio said. “They had too many second-chance points.”
Charlotte’s equalizer was its ability to force turnovers, finishing with 23 in all. That’s why Charlotte never found itself trailing by any more than the final score. Unfortunately for the Tarpons, they did not turn those opportunities into points due to a rough night shooting the ball.
“They’re a good basketball team, really good defensively,” Massolio said. “They put pressure on the ball and we just struggled to shoot the ball. I don’t know what we shot, but it had to be a pretty low percentage and they had a lot to do with that.
“I was pretty happy with the way we played defense, but we have to finish the possession off by rebounding the basketball,” he continued. “That, and that amount of points isn’t enough.”
Gamble led the Tarpons with 15 points. Logan Clauser had 7. Victory Rock was paced by Markwan Adams’ game-high 16 points.
“We just need to execute on offense and other than that, we just need to rebound and get out in transition,” Gamble said. “We’re fine. We get those things going and we’re good.”
IMG Academy’s national team awaits the Tarpons at 7 p.m. Thursday night to wrap up the Tarpon Preseason Tipoff Classic. The Ascenders dispatched Southwest Florida Christian 88-50 in Wednesday’s first game.
Like Charlotte (Class 6A), the Kings (2A) were a Final Four team this past season. Victory Rock will play SFCA in the 5:30 game.
The IMG team that traveled to Punta Gorda boasts five Division I commitments, including Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s son, Jett.
“They’re big and strong and just as good defensively,” Massolio said. “We’ve got to do a better job of executing the offense. You’re not going to get good shots against really good teams. You’ve got to work even harder to get those shots.”
IMG 88, SFCA 50
Eric Dailey Jr. scored a game-high 17 points to lead four Ascenders in double figures during Wednesday’s Tipoff opener.
IMG broke open a close contest midway through the second quarter and built a 38-26 halftime lead behind the play of Houston commit Jarace Walker, who had 10 of his 16 points in the first half. The Ascenders then scored the first 12 points of the third quarter and the rout was on.
Memphis signee Noah Batchelor and Michigan recruit Jett Howard each added 12 points.
SFCA was paced by Wil Gonzalez’s 10 points.
