VENICE — The Charlotte High School football team looked ready to start the regular season tomorrow, at least defensively.
The offense appears to still have some work to do.
The Tarpons were hampered by turnovers and penalties at inopportune times and struggled to move the ball consistently against Lakeland and Manatee at Friday’s Spring Classic in Venice.
Lakeland shut out Charlotte 7-0 in the first half of action in the Jamboree-style game that also featured host Venice.
Charlotte’s offense fared a little better against Manatee, especially Troi McClary, but was still uneven as the Hurricanes held on to win, 12-7.
Charlotte coach Wade Taylor’s comments for each game were pretty much the same.
“You can’t make mistakes. Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot. You can’t put the ball on the ground,” Taylor said. “Defensively, we played our butts off. Offensively, we have a lot to clean up.”
On Charlotte’s first offensive play against Lakeland, quarterback Mason Henderson had a screen pass deflected and intercepted by Dontey Joyner to give Lakeland the ball at its own 46.
The Juggernauts went on a 10-play, 54-yard drive that ended on a 3-yard run by quarterback Mason Martin for what would prove to be the only score of the half.
Charlotte could only muster three first downs, 34 yards of offense, and didn’t really move the ball until the end of the half, when Henderson found Keon Jones on a jump ball near the goal line for an apparent touchdown, which was called back by offsetting penalties.
Charlotte started off against Manatee with the best drive of the night, a 14-play, 79-yard march that took 5:30 off the clock and ended with McClary taking it home from the 3 to make it 7-0 Charlotte. McClary gained 83 yards rushing in the half, as opposed to 31 against Lakeland
Manatee struck back late in the first quarter on a Kyree Jones 4-yard run to cut the lead to 7-6 after a missed PAT. Then, after another Charlotte turnover, took the 12-7 lead on a 10- yard touchdown pass from Jayse Berzowski to Roy Burchett.
Charlotte had trouble moving the ball following the first drive, but had one last chance to snatch a victory. Helped out more by numerous Manatee penalties than anything the Tarpons did, Henderson found Jones in the corner who was stopped at the 1 as time expired.
Taylor said despite McClary’s work on the ground, nobody really stood out.
“Nobody really stepped out. We try to do things as a team. I don’t really worry about who’s standing out. Doing it together as a team is more important than individual accomplishments,” Taylor said.
