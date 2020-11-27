Tarpons suffer first loss

The Charlotte High boys’ basketball team suffered its first defeat of the season Friday evening, dropping a 74-49 decision to Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale).

The Tarpons (2-1) led by one, 17-16, at the end of the first quarter. But they were outscored by the Eagles (2-0), 18-8, in the second period and trailed, 34-25, at the half.

Calvary Christian pulled away in the second half, outscoring Charlotte 40-24.

Staff report

