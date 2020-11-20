Linda Wilson, a cancer survivor and her husband Phil and were presented a check for the American Cancer Society by Charlotte head coach Wade Taylor. The Tarpons football team raised money to help cancer research and benefit cancer survivors.
Sun Photo by Chris Blake
Phil and Linda Wilson are presented a check for the American Cancer Society by the Charlotte Tarpon football team on Friday at Beef O'Brady's of Punta Gorda.
