Charlotte followed up what might have been its best half of the season on Saturday with its worst quarter in recent memory.
As a result, the Tarpons missed out on a golden opportunity for a marquee victory, losing to torrid-shooting Bishop McLaughlin, 68-59 to wrap up the Wally Keller Classic.
It began so well.
Charlotte jumped out to a 22-12 lead after a hot-shooting first quarter that featured 3-point buckets from four different players. John Gamble iced the period with a dunk on a perfect pass from Alex Gent.
Tre Carroll and Gamble kept the pressure on the Hurricanes in the second quarter, combining for 15 of Charlotte’s 18 points. Carroll even factored into the other three when he delivered a pin-point pass to DJ Woods for a trey.
“Offensively, I think that was the best quarter we’ve played in a long time … or even half, to be honest with you,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We weren’t able to extend that to the third quarter.”
There was a harbinger during that second period, though, in the form of the Hurricanes’ relentless 3-point shooting. Charlotte’s 40-point half was only good for a 40-34 halftime lead.
In the third quarter, the bottom dropped out. The shots wouldn’t fall and Charlotte couldn’t grab the rebound. Bishop McLaughlin took command of the game with a 19-1 run that ate up the entire quarter. Charlotte never got back within single digits the rest of the way.
“That third quarter was a struggle to put the ball in the basket,” Massolio said. “I think we just missed shots. We knew coming in those guys could shoot the ball. They can put the ball in the basket. You struggle for a quarter like that, you’re not going to beat good teams.”
Carroll led the Tarpons (13-6) with 24 points. Gamble added 12. Dillon Mitchell had 23 for the Hurricanes (14-5). Emmanuel Sharp added 19.
Keller awarded game MVPs to Gamble and Mitchell.
