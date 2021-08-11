PUNTA GORDA – Charlotte High kept it in the family on Wednesday when Dave Anthony was named to succeed Greg Higgins as Tarpons softball coach.
Anthony, father of recent CHS graduate Dylan Anthony, is a 1992 graduate of the school. In addition to being a Tarpons assistant the past four years, he has coached a majority of the Tarpons during his 10 years as a travel ball coach. That familiarity and his school ties made his promotion little more than a formality.
“I’ve coached many of these girls, some of them since they were 6 or 7 years old,” Anthony said. “I know every kid on this team really well, more than just a softball level.
"I know them off the field, I know their parents, I’m in touch with almost all of them all summer while they’re traveling the country playing with their travel ball teams.”
The Charlotte program has been on the rise in recent years, but has struggled in the postseason. This past season was no different as the Tarpons reached the district title game as the top seed with a 17-7 record, but fell to North Fort Myers in extra innings, then saw their season end at underdog Palmetto in the first round of regionals.
“Both of those games really did sting,” Anthony said. “We felt like we should have won both of those games, but it’s softball and the ball bounces the way it bounces.”
In order to avoid a repeat, Anthony said one of his tasks will be to rearrange how the team approaches the final portion of the regular season.
“I think we’ve established ourselves as one of the better programs in Southwest Florida,” he said. “The challenge for me, personally, is to make some small adjustments so we are a little bit better at the end of the year than the beginning of the year.”
Anthony said making practices more entertaining when the season begins to feel like a grind is one way to help the Tarpons. The other will be to tweak the calendar’s home stretch.
“We’ve been pretty strong in the beginning and the middle of the season, but lost games late in the year we should have won,” he said. “Some of that is on how we prepared and maybe how hard we go at the middle of the year, so I think we will try and make a few adjustments to the practice schedule and maybe scheduling to prepare us more for the last three weeks of the year.”
Higgins stepped down in June after 18 seasons in the program. He led Charlotte to seven consecutive winning seasons, including this past season’s 17-9 campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.