After Charlotte scored the first six points of Monday’s basketball game, Lemon Bay coach Sean Huber called a timeout.
When the Tarpons promptly scored the next eight points, he called another timeout.
It never really got better for Lemon Bay, but that’s the price the Manta Rays paid for opening the season on the road at one of Southwest Florida’s best teams.
Charlotte scored the game’s first 15 points and breezed to a 86-41 victory, which could be considered something of a tune-up before a rugged stretch to close out the week.
“When you get into a game like this, you realize that the tempo you practice at isn’t good enough,” Huber said.
The Mantas were breaking in six football players, who joined the team for their first practice five hours after returning home from Miami the night before. That rust showed itself in the form of turnovers. Lemon Bay committed 10 in the first quarter as Charlotte jumped out to a 23-7 lead.
Florida Atlantic signee Tre Carroll played a key role in the Tarpons’ start. He rang up 13 points in the opening quarter and would finish with a game-high 27 after a dunk-laden, 10-point eruption in the third quarter.
Charlotte came into the game with the goal of rinsing out the taste of last week’s preseason loss to Victory Rock Prep, particularly on the defensive end.
“There are some things in our press that we did better tonight and it’s no so much that we were turning them over,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “We were in the right spots, whereas the other night, we were in some bad spots. That was one of the goals coming into the game: Get to our spots, play defense, turn misses into transition.”
The defensive success was evident in the way the Tarpons scored. In addition to opening the game with the 15-0 run, Charlotte went on sprees of 11-2, 8-2 and 15-3 and they answered 13 of Lemon Bay’s 14 field goals with at least one bucket of their own.
“We played at a high level all night long,” Massolio said. “I thought we moved the ball and guys got open shots.”
Charlotte consistently found the hot hand. In the second quarter, the Tarpons fed Ty Becker when he got hot at the perimeter. He scored nine of his 14 points during that stretch. In the fourth quarter with a running clock, Jordan Santiago heated up from long range and his teammates seemingly looked to him every time down the floor. He tallied 14 of his 16 points in the final period.
“It’s just hard work and confidence,” Santiago said. “We all trust each other to make shots. It’s all about the trust we have in each other that makes this whole thing go.”
Charlotte outrebounded Lemon Bay 29-12 and forced 25 turnovers. Carroll had a game-high eight rebounds. Donnie Harvey had a solid night for the Mantas, tallying team highs of 10 points and four rebounds. Zak Morrill had nine points and joined Harvey with four boards.
The Tarpons (1-0) get back to work Tuesday night, playing host to Sarasota Riverview. The Class 7A Rams are coming off a 24-6 season and return three double-digit scorers – Jayven Millien (13.0), David Mazon (11.2) and Jason Jackson (10.0). Charlotte will then close out the week at a showcase in Montverde where the Tarpons will play Calvary Christian Academy on Friday. Lemon Bay (0-1) will play host to Oasis on Wednesday.
