PUNTA GORDA — In a meeting of two teams considered the cream of the crop in Southwest Florida, Charlotte led early and throughout and, at times, dominated en route to 72-63 win against Lehigh on Friday.
It was the third consecutive win against a top-shelf opponent since a team meeting in the wake of a loss at Naples. If there is a consensus to describe what is happening, it’s the discovery of what happens when a team plays as a team.
“The most important thing is, it’s ‘we’ are playing, ‘we’ are playing good basketball,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said. “It’s ‘we’ are playing a lot better, ‘we’ are working harder as a group, studying more and I like what we’re doing.”
In what has been a rarity for Charlotte this season, four players reached double figures. Tre Carroll and John Gamble scored 17 points. Jordan Santiago had 12 on four 3-point goals and Jordany Reyes Sanchez added 11.
“We had good balance tonight,” Massolio said. “We’ve got some guys shooting the ball and had some guys with more length playing tonight. Jordan Santiago hit some big shots tonight, I thought (Gamble) played one of his best games offensively and defensively and I though our bench played pretty well.”
With the entire team clicking, Lehigh never really threatened, even when closing withing three points in the third quarter.
Charlotte (12-4) saw its 9-point halftime lead shrink to 40-37 halfway through the third quarter, but Carroll stepped out for a trey and suddenly the Tarpons were off and running on a 16-2 run. Keeping with the theme, the 16 points came from six different players, including reserves Logan Clauser who went coast-to-coast for one basket and Alex Gent. Santiago pitched in with one of his treys, Reyes Sanchez had two free throws along with a steal and layup and Gamble capped the run with a thunderous dunk.
Like that, No. 8-ranked Charlotte led 56-39 against the No. 4-ranked team in Class 6A.
“It starts with our point guards,” Santiago said. They contribute a lot. They handle it well, they handle pressure well, they can all tell you they’d rather pass than score and that’s what they show.”
Santiago echoed Massolio’s belief that the Tarpons are, more than ever, playing as a unit.
“The team meeting, I feel like that sparked something in all of us and we came closer through that,” Santiago said. “I feel like we were focused on the future, the playoffs, instead of now. We all realized it starts now and that leads us into the future.”
The Lightning (14-4) were paced by Nate Cadet’s 16 points, which all came in the second half. Next up for Charlotte is a trip to Lemon Bay on Tuesday followed by the Wally Keller Classic next Friday and Saturday.
