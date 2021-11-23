Before Wally Keller became an iconic fixture on the Charlotte High campus, he was legend in Illinois.
From 1966-1980, Keller piloted Wethersfield to 12 winning seasons, peaking in 1978-79 with a team that went 29-0 before falling in the state Sweet 16.
In all, Keller amassed a 250-117 record at the Kewanee school before departing for Punta Gorda in 1980, where he served as the Tarpons' athletic director until retiring in 2001.
Since the start of the Wally Keller Classic 16 years ago, Wethersfield has made the trip to Florida twice. This week, Charlotte is returning the favor, playing a pair of showcase games at the Wethersfield Wally Keller Invitational.
“We’re excited about it,” Charlotte coach Tom Massolio said last week. “You know, just the atmosphere, the town, the weather, it’s going to be a great experience for all of us.”
Charlotte will face Peoria Notre Dame on Friday, then United Township out of East Moline on Saturday. Both games tip at 8 p.m., and will be streamed live at the Punta Gorda Beef O’Brady’s.
Notre Dame, in particular, will be a tough test for the Tarpons (0-2). The Irish went 14-1 last season and would have been a threat for a state championship had COVID-19 not wiped out the state playoffs.
Following a recent practice, Massolio warned his players to pack warm clothes and informed them they would spend a few days this week practicing with masks. Illinois has a mask mandate for all indoor sporting events.
The masks are a minor inconvenience for what Massolio believes will be a major team-building experience.
“We’ll be able to bond for those days,” he said. “There will be a lot of shootarounds and they’re really taking good care of us.”
Senior Logan Clauser echoed Massolio’s expectations.
“I’m excited for the trip,” he said. “We’ll play two games against two really good teams and, like coach said, we’re going to bond together there. We’re all boys, so we’ll go there, we’ll have fun and it’s going to be a good experience.”
Will it snow? Wally Keller himself mused recently that he hoped the Tarpons get to experience the white stuff.
“Yeah, everybody says that,” Massolio said. “Until you get stuck in a hotel room for a few days and you can’t come back.”
Charlotte’s first in-state regular season game will come next Saturday in the Southwest Florida vs. Everybody Classic at Evangelical Christian when the Tarpons play the noon game against Kathleen.
Charlotte’s lone home date before the new year is Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. against Southwest Florida Christian.
